Marc Alexander Hayek, Swatch CEO Nick Hayek and Nayla Hayek (from left) stocked up on purchases worth around 20 million Swiss francs on Monday following the slump in Swatch shares. (archive picture) sda

The conflict with US investor Steven Wood is coming to a head at the Swiss watch group Swatch. The shareholder is running again for the Board of Directors and is demanding several changes to the Articles of Association - but Swatch firmly rejects the demands.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you US investor Steven Wood is launching a new shareholder offensive at Swatch, running again for the Board of Directors and demanding several changes to the Articles of Association in favor of the bearer shareholders.

His proposals include a majority independent Board of Directors, a separation of the chairmanship and operational functions and mandatory physical general meetings.

Swatch firmly rejects the accusations and demands, emphasizes the legality of its actions and points to Wood's clear rejection at the last Annual General Meeting. Show more

At Swatch, US investor Steven Wood launches a further offensive: he runs again for the Board of Directors and submits several amendments to the Articles of Association. The Swiss watch group rejects the proposals.

On Saturday, Wood's US investment firm Greenwood Investors submitted a list of seven proposals to amend the Swiss watchmaking group's Articles of Association, as can be seen from the agenda request. Among other things, the bearer shareholders should now be able to elect three representatives to the Swatch Board of Directors.

The shareholder also wants to ensure that the majority of the Board of Directors consists of independent members and that the Chairwoman may not work for the company in any other capacity. At present, Chairwoman Nayla Hayek is also head of the US jeweler Harry Winston, which belongs to the Group. In addition, General Meetings are to be held physically in future.

Special vote demanded

Greenwood is now calling for a "special vote on the nomination of the representative of the bearer shareholders", in which "only the bearer shareholders can vote". Steven Wood is standing for a term of office of one year.

A "legally correct" agenda, nomination and election is "expressly" required. Greenwood refers to legal regulations for groups with share capital consisting of bearer shares and registered shares with increased voting rights, as is the case with Swatch.

Only "exceptionally" can the Annual General Meeting reject the election proposal of the bearer shareholders if "from an objective point of view, there are important reasons against the election of the nominee from the perspective of the company's interests", it continues. Such reasons for rejection could not be put forward against the election of Steven Wood.

Swatch disagrees

On its website, the watch company Swatch strongly disagrees: "The allegations by the American activist investor GreenWood that the Swatch Group is violating Swiss law are completely false," it says. The Swatch Group is acting in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

The investor's candidacy was clearly rejected at the last Annual General Meeting "for important reasons". "How this vote must be conducted is demonstrably not prescribed by law," Swatch said.

Specifically, Wood failed last year due to opposition from the founding Hayek family. With around a quarter of the capital, they hold around 43 percent of the votes. Greenwood Investors holds over 0.5 percent of Swatch's share capital, according to the motion on the agenda.

Swatch proposed its own candidate last week. This is the Swiss Andreas Rickenbacher. He is Chairman of the Switzerland Innovation Foundation and the CSEM (Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology), Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of BKW and a member of the Board of Directors of the Aebi Schmidt Group.