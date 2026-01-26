(archive picture) sda

Half-naked and drunk, a US soldier got lost at night in a retirement home in Grafenwoehr, Germany. Now the police are investigating whether he is also involved in a theft nearby.

Lea Oetiker

Curious incident in the Upper Palatinate, Germany: an apparently heavily intoxicated US soldier got lost half-naked in a retirement home in Grafenwoehr on Sunday morning. A member of staff discovered the man - dressed only in underpants and a sports jersey - in an unoccupied room as she was handing out breakfast.

According to the police, the soldier had probably entered the building during a shift change. The man himself was unable to explain how he got there and why he had lost the rest of his clothes.

Investigators are now looking into whether the night-time wanderer left any other traces behind. A license plate had previously been stolen near the facility. A witness had also seen a person in a sports jersey there, possibly the same soldier.