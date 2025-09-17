  1. Residential Customers
Miscellaneous US space agency Nasa sends names to the moon

SDA

17.9.2025 - 04:36

Flying to the moon yourself: difficult. At least anyone can send their name to the moon. (archive picture)
Keystone

Anyone who has always wanted to fly to the moon can at least send their name on the big journey. On a website of the US space agency Nasa, you can enter your name until January 21, 2026 and then receive a kind of virtual boarding pass.

Keystone-SDA

According to Nasa, the names will be collected and will become part of the "Artemis 2" moon mission on a memory card.

In "Artemis 2", US astronaut Christina Koch, her US colleagues Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen are expected to fly around the moon in the "Orion" capsule for around ten days in April 2026.

They would be the first four space travelers near the moon since the astronauts of the Apollo 17 mission set foot on the moon in 1972. However, the mission has already been postponed several times.

