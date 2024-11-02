US state of Washington puts National Guard on standby - Gallery In the city of Vancouver, hundreds of ballots were damaged in an election mailbox fire a few days ago. (archive picture) Image: dpa Washington State Governor Jay Inslee puts the National Guard on standby ahead of the US election. (archive picture) Image: dpa US state of Washington puts National Guard on standby - Gallery In the city of Vancouver, hundreds of ballots were damaged in an election mailbox fire a few days ago. (archive picture) Image: dpa Washington State Governor Jay Inslee puts the National Guard on standby ahead of the US election. (archive picture) Image: dpa

A few days before the presidential election in the USA, fears of unrest are growing. Ballot boxes were set on fire in two cities at the beginning of the week. The state of Washington is now responding.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US state of Washington has deployed the National Guard as a precautionary measure against possible unrest surrounding the presidential election.

An arson attack on an election mailbox in Vancouver, Washington, has damaged hundreds of ballots.

Governor Inslee is responding to the incident and national warnings from the Department of Homeland Security about attacks on election infrastructure. Show more

Ahead of the presidential election in the USA, the US state of Washington has put the National Guard on standby in view of possible riots. Governor Jay Inslee announced on Friday (local time) that this was purely a precautionary measure, but that he wanted to be "fully prepared" for possible civil unrest around the day of the election on November 5.

An election mailbox was set on fire in the state in the north-west of the USA at the beginning of the week. According to Inslee, the fire in the city of Vancouver was caused by an incendiary device and hundreds of ballot papers were damaged or destroyed. A similar incident occurred almost simultaneously in the neighboring city of Portland (state of Oregon).

Necessary measure to ensure public safety

Inslee is now responding to this incident and to nationwide warnings from the Department of Homeland Security about threats to election infrastructure, according to the statement. Between Monday, November 4 and Thursday, November 7, as many members of the National Guard as necessary will be activated. This is necessary to ensure public safety and the well-being of all.

The presidential election in the USA will take place next Tuesday. According to polls, it is likely to be a neck-and-neck race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump. Early voting has already begun in several states.

dpa