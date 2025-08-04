The SMI recorded only minimal losses in the wake of the US tariff hammer. Keystone (Symbolbild)

Analysts had actually expected a sell-off on the Swiss stock exchange after the US tariff hammer - but things turned out differently. Apparently, the hope of a last-minute agreement prevailed.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the Swiss stock exchange, the expected price falls largely failed to materialize after the US tariff hammer.

The SMI started trading down almost two percent. In the end, however, it only fell by a few points.

One trader described the mood on the Swiss market: "Investors are unsettled, but are holding back on selling. They hope that a solution can still be found in the coming days", Show more

The Swiss stock market got off lightly on Monday in the wake of the US tariff shock. The leading SMI index started trading well down with a fall of almost two percent. In the end, it only fell by a few points.

"I would have expected much worse", said one trader. Although the mood on the market was characterized by caution and restraint, there was no panic. In addition, hopes of an imminent interest rate cut in the US after weak labor market data supported trading.

US President Donald Trump caused a stir in Swiss politics and business with his high import tariffs of 39% on the Swiss national holiday, when the local stock exchange was closed. Economists agree that if the Federal Council's renegotiations with the US come to an end without a positive outcome, this is likely to have a severe impact on the economy and lead to the loss of thousands of jobs. However, the stock market did not allow itself to be rattled by the horror scenarios.

In the end, the SMI lost just 0.15 percent to 11,818.63 points, having slipped almost to 11,600 points at the start of trading. Meanwhile, rising trends were seen on international markets: The Dax in Frankfurt advanced by 1.4 percent or the FTSE 100 in London by 0.7 percent. Shares in New York (Dow Jones: +1.1%) also rose in early trading on interest rate hopes.

USA most important sales market

"Although investors are unsettled, they are holding back on selling. They hope that a solution can still be found in the coming days," said one trader, describing the mood on the Swiss market. And the fact that the local stock exchange was closed on the day of the customs announcement was a positive factor. This would have given investors a little more time to prepare for the start of trading on Monday.

In addition, the Swiss stock market is full of large, internationally active groups that are better able to deal with the customs situation than many SMEs. This was also revealed by an AWP survey of companies. Among the large companies on the stock market were the heavyweights Nestlé (+0.3%) and Novartis (+0.4%), which ended slightly higher.

Although Roche's non-voting equity securities limited more significant losses until the end of trading, they still lost 0.8% in the end. In the pharmaceutical sector, a decree by Donald Trump aimed at significantly lower drug prices in the USA caused unrest. In the wake of this, eye care specialist Alcon, generics manufacturer Sandoz and pharmaceutical supplier Lonza (all -1.1%) also fell.

Adecco (-3.1%) was clearly weaker on the day before the presentation of its financial statements. Traders saw the surprisingly weak US labor market as a negative factor. The luxury goods shares of Swatch Group (-2.3%) and Richemont (-1.3%) also came under pressure. In recent years, the USA has become the most important sales market for these companies, which export products to the world under the "Swiss made" label.