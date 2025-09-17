Center candidate Stéphane Theurillat is in the government of the canton of Jura. (archive picture) Bild: sda

The economy in the canton of Jura is suffering badly from the tariffs imposed by the United States. Since the beginning of September, over a hundred companies with 4000 employees are said to have applied for short-time working.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The economy of the canton of Jura has been hit hard by the US tariffs. Over a hundred companies are said to have applied for short-time working. The figures come from an article in the Tamedia newspapers, which refers to a conversation with the Jura Minister of Economic Affairs, Stéphane Theurillat (center). In the article, the cantonal councillor warns that without quick solutions to the customs situation, there is a risk of irreparable damage to the economy.

The Jura economy is therefore severely affected because a large proportion of it is active in the watchmaking, tech and machinery industries. These industries were already under pressure before the increase in US tariffs due to reduced demand from China, a weak economy among other customers and the strength of the Swiss franc, the article continues.

The article also states that Theurillat is seeking talks with the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) in order to obtain more funding for unemployment insurance and the regional job placement centers. The system in the canton is "at the limit of its capacity".

Jura wants to examine further support

At the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency, the canton's communications service confirmed that companies had applied for short-time working for around 4,000 people. However, not all of them are currently on short-time work.

The communications service also writes that it intends to contact Seco. They want to examine together whether further support is possible for companies that goes beyond short-time working.

At the beginning of the month, Seco itself had not yet identified any dramatic developments on the Swiss labor market in connection with the US tariffs. Short-time work had even fallen slightly in August. In addition, most companies had still justified their applications that month with economic difficulties.