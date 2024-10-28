Many people know the Pythagorean theorem from school lessons. (archive picture) Keystone

Two young female scientists with an affinity for math have succeeded in doing what was long considered almost impossible by experts: they have proved the famous Pythagorean theorem (a2 + b2 = c2) using trigonometry - several times over.

SDA

Their results were published in the journal "American Mathematical Monthly". The crux of the matter: trigonometry is a branch of geometry, and its basic formulas are based on the assumption that Pythagoras' theorem is true. There is therefore a risk of circular reasoning - a proof in which the thing to be proved is already a presupposition.

According to the publisher, professional mathematicians have only succeeded twice in proving this without circular reasoning. In addition, there are hundreds of other proofs of the millennia-old theorem from other mathematical disciplines such as algebra.

What is the Pythagorean theorem about?

Pythagoras' theorem is probably one of the few formulas that many people still have somewhere in the back of their minds from their school lessons. It is about the relationship between the lengths of the sides of a right-angled triangle: The sum of the squares of the cathets (a and b) adjacent to the right angle is equal to the square of the hypotenuse (c), which is opposite the 90-degree angle. You can therefore calculate the length of any side of a right-angled triangle if you know the length of the other two sides.

The new proofs

In their recently published work, the authors Calcea Johnson and Ne'Kiya Jackson have presented five ways of proving the theorem using trigonometry. In addition, there is a method that enables five further proofs. Roughly speaking, they used a right-angled triangle ABC to form various new right-angled triangles with specific angular dimensions.

The two came up with the idea as schoolgirls in 2022 during a math competition at their high school in the USA. One of the questions was to create a new proof of the Pythagorean theorem. "500 dollars in prize money motivated us to take on this task," they write. "The task turned out to be much more difficult than we had initially imagined, and we spent many late nights trying and failing to create a proof."

Praise from Michelle Obama

The teenage girls sacrificed their free time for the project for several months, even working on it during their vacations. "There were many moments when we both wanted to give up on the project, but we decided to persevere and finish what we had started." In the end, according to the publisher, there were awards and even praise from former First Lady Michelle Obama. And now a scientific publication with new evidence.

"I am very proud that we can both have such a positive impact," explained co-author Johnson. The two authors have shown that young women are capable of doing this and "let other young women know that they can do anything they want to do".

Johnson is now studying environmental engineering at Louisiana State University, while Jackson is studying pharmacy at Xavier University of Louisiana.

SDA