A ten-hour flight there, ten hours back - and an Egyptian adventure in between: Kevin Droniak treated himself to a day trip to the pyramids of Giza and Sakkara. Why? Because the flight was cheap.

A content creator from New York flew over 9000 kilometers to Cairo to see the pyramids and try Egyptian food - all within 24 hours.

He visited the pyramids of Giza and Sakkara, walked along the Nile, took a one-hour nap and then headed straight home.

Kevin spent around 1192 dollars (970 francs) on his short trip. He plans to explore Egypt more intensively during a longer stay in the future. Show more

27-year-old Kevin Droniak from New York embarked on a very special travel adventure: for just 24 hours, he travelled over 9000 kilometers to Egypt - just to visit the pyramids and sample local specialties.

On April 4, 2025, his flight took off from JFK Airport to Cairo, where he landed the next morning. There he had a tour guide take him to the famous pyramids of Giza and Sakkara, admired hieroglyphics, enjoyed hawawshi and baba ganoush and finally took a relaxing stroll along the Nile.

After a short power nap at the hotel, Droniak returned to the airport the next morning. The adventure cost him a total of 1192 US dollars. His conclusion: the spontaneous trip was worth every penny. He was particularly impressed by Egypt's history and hospitality - and promised to return soon for a longer stay.

