U.S. Vice President JD Vance left Bürgenstock, NW, shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening. The information was confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency by a source close to the talks.

The aircraft “Air Force Two” is standing by at the Emmen LU airfield for the departure of U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. vice president emphasized that Sunday had been “a very, very good day.” He reiterated that the meeting at the Bürgenstock had laid “solid groundwork” for a final agreement with Tehran.