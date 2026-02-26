War or nuclear deal? USA and Iran end round of negotiations - Gallery Oman is once again mediating between the USA and Iran. Image: dpa The USA has massively increased its military presence. Image: dpa Switzerland is once again the venue for the talks. Image: dpa War or nuclear deal? USA and Iran end round of negotiations - Gallery Oman is once again mediating between the USA and Iran. Image: dpa The USA has massively increased its military presence. Image: dpa Switzerland is once again the venue for the talks. Image: dpa

US President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to the Iranian leadership. Representatives of both states met in Geneva. Mistrust prevails. The mediator is nevertheless optimistic.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Against a backdrop of military tensions, the USA and Iran have ended a round of negotiations that had previously been considered crucial.

There was initially no breakthrough at the meeting of delegations from both countries in Geneva.

However, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Bussaidi, who mediates between the two sides, announced new talks for next week. Show more

The potentially decisive round of nuclear negotiations between the USA and Iran has ended without a breakthrough. Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Bussaidi, who is mediating between the two states, was nevertheless optimistic after the talks in Geneva. He spoke of "significant progress" in the negotiations. Talks at a technical level are planned for next week in Vienna. If these take place, details of a possible agreement are likely to be negotiated.

BREAKING:



Technical-level discussions between USA and the Islamic regime in Iran will take place in Vienna next week.



- Reuters pic.twitter.com/ygfGjGxrSw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 26, 2026

However, it is unclear whether this will happen. A week ago, US President Donald Trump gave the Iranian leadership an ultimatum until the beginning of March. "Either we reach an agreement or it will be unfortunate for them," he said. There is a possibility that Trump will launch a military attack on the leadership in Tehran and its power apparatus.

Iran submitted draft agreement

One of the issues at stake in the negotiations is Iran's controversial nuclear program. The USA wants to prevent the leadership in Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran's government denies such intentions, but is prepared to limit its nuclear program. In return, Tehran is demanding the lifting of tough economic sanctions. On Wednesday, Iran submitted a first draft of a new agreement - details of the draft were not disclosed.

The Islamic Republic of Iran does not want to talk about other issues put forward by the USA - including a limitation of its missile arsenal or an end to support for militant groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon. The team led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi negotiated on behalf of Iran, while special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, negotiated on behalf of the US side.

US military presence in the region massively increased

The USA has recently greatly expanded its military presence in the region. According to the Wall Street Journal, this is the largest deployment of US air forces in the region since the Iraq War in 2003. On Thursday, the US Navy's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, sailed off the Greek island of Crete. It is expected to strengthen the US fleet in the Middle East.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the biggest US aircraft carrier, left port near the Greek island of Crete on Thursday bound for shores near Haifa in northern Israel, where it is expected to arrive on Friday. pic.twitter.com/LEby7tpqfb — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) February 26, 2026

At the beginning of February, both states surprisingly began new negotiations. Trump had previously threatened the Iranian leadership over its brutal crackdown on mass protests. Many people in Iran are therefore critical of their government's talks with the USA. They are calling for a change of power and fear that a deal could strengthen the government's back.

The central points of contention

According to its own statements, Iran's government is only pursuing civilian goals with its nuclear program. It refers to a religious decree by head of state Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which prohibits the construction and use of weapons of mass destruction such as nuclear bombs. However, critics are concerned that Iran has enriched uranium to a purity level of 60 percent in recent years.

According to Western sources, the Islamic Republic is the only state in the world without its own nuclear bombs that has such highly enriched uranium. Further enrichment to a good 90 percent would be required to build nuclear weapons.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has also been critical of Iran's nuclear program in the past and has called for better access to the country. He is involved in the current nuclear negotiations. In an interview with CNN, he named key points of contention: the handling of the highly enriched uranium remaining in the country, of which more than 400 kilograms are said to be present; the future of the central nuclear facilities, which were bombed last year, and future nuclear activities in Iran, which are to be strictly monitored by the IAEA.

Trump had terminated previous nuclear agreement with Iran

In 2015, Iran had already committed to limiting its nuclear program. In return, sanctions were to be lifted. The Vienna nuclear deal, which was negotiated under his then predecessor Barack Obama, was always a thorn in Trump's side. In 2018 - during his first term in office - he unilaterally terminated the agreement. At the same time, he had new and tougher sanctions imposed on Iran. As a result, the Iranian leadership no longer complied with the conditions.

Last year's war destroyed trust

In the summer of 2025, Israel waged war against Iran and bombed targets throughout the country. Iran's air force responded by firing ballistic missiles at Israel. Civilian areas in both countries also came under fire.

The USA intervened in the war just over a week later. The military operation known as the "Midnight Hammer" targeted the enrichment facilities in Natan and Fordo as well as a nuclear facility in Isfahan. At the time, Trump spoke of the total destruction of the facilities.

The war began unexpectedly just one day before the sixth planned round of negotiations between Iran and the USA. It once again shook the Iranian leadership's confidence in talks with Washington.