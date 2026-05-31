The US company Nvidia recently tried to gain a foothold in the Chinese market. (archive image) Keystone

The US government wants to close a loophole in the export restrictions for highly developed chips to China. The US wants to use trade barriers to prevent China from catching up in artificial intelligence.

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The restrictions apply not only to direct exports to China, but also to companies abroad that have their headquarters or parent company in China, according to the US Department of Homeland Security.

In the race to develop artificial intelligence, chips from US company Nvidia are irreplaceable. US President Donald Trump therefore imposed trade restrictions on Nvidia's best products in China. The new measure now points to a continued tough stance towards Beijing, despite Trump's recent efforts to maintain a harmonious relationship with China's head of state Xi Jinping.

Nvidia had recently tried to regain a foothold in the Chinese market. The company once did billions in business there until the disputes between Washington and Beijing brought business to a virtual standstill. For Nvidia, the world's most valuable company, the relationship with China is a big deal: according to estimates by CEO Jensen Huang, the company is losing out on revenues of around 50 billion dollars this year alone.