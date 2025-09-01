  1. Residential Customers
Agriculture USA fears introduction of the screwworm fly

SDA

2.9.2025 - 01:26

In Mexico, 5000 cases of the New World screwworm fly were reported in livestock by August. (archive picture)
In Mexico, 5000 cases of the New World screwworm fly were reported in livestock by August. (archive picture)
Keystone

The screwworm fly was long thought to have been eradicated in Mexico and Central America. It has been spreading again for some time. Farmers in the USA fear an introduction. The US border has been closed to cattle imports from Mexico.

Keystone-SDA

02.09.2025, 01:26

In Central America and Mexico, the blowfly species is causing losses for livestock farmers. Since the outbreak began around two years ago, around 100,000 sick livestock have been recorded in the region, most of them in Panama, as reported by the regional organization for agricultural health (OIRSA). In the US neighboring country of Mexico, 5,000 cases were reported in animals by August, an increase of 53 percent compared to July.

The maggots of the New World screwworm fly (Cochliomyia hominivorax) eat deep into the flesh and weaken their host. Humans can also be infested. In Europe, there are numerous species of blowflies related to the screwworm flies, but they do not cause the deep infestation of Cochliomyia hominivorax.

