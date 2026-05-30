In the USA, gasoline is less than half as expensive as here, but the distances are greater - and because Uncle Sam is tapping into the national oil reserve, prices may soon be significantly higher. Inflation is also higher than targeted - and there are structural problems. That costs money.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you A senior Exxon Mobil employee warns that the USA is rapidly depleting its strategic oil reserves.

When the low point is reached, the price of a barrel of Brent crude could rise to between 150 and 160 dollars.

In addition to the high cost of food, high energy prices are increasing inflation.

Consumers are also suffering from food costs because a small number of companies are dividing up the market among themselves. Show more

On March 11, the USA announced that it would tap into the country's strategic oil reserves because of the war with Iran. 172 million barrels were released, which are stored at four locations in the south of the USA with a total of 60 salt caverns.

But these reserves are limited, warns the senior vice president of the energy company Exxon Mobil on May 28 in New York. "We're approaching unprecedented inventory levels," CNBC quotes Neil Chapman, "I mean really, really low levels."

"You can debate whether it gets to really low levels in two or three weeks. As soon as that point comes, prices will shoot up," the American implores.

150 to 160 dollars per barrel of oil?

The price of Brent crude could then rise to between 150 and 160 dollars per barrel, warns Chapman. "When the price reaches a certain level, it will be brought back into balance by the destruction of demand," he predicts.

The last time the reserve was tapped was in 2022 when war broke out in Ukraine - before that in 2005 during Hurricane Kathrina and in 1991 during the Second Gulf War.

This is extremely bad news for Americans, who are already moaning that gasoline costs more than $4 a gallon in many places - that's 82 cents a gallon, not to mention the fact that it costs more than $4 a gallon. In addition to commuters, producers will also have to dig deeper into their pockets as they have higher operating costs, for example for transportation.

US inflation increased at its fastest pace in three years in April, driven by higher energy prices amid the war with Iran, and cementing economists' views that the Fed could hold interest rates unchanged well into next year https://t.co/6Oo0qps4WY pic.twitter.com/uGwJYMd6rY — Reuters (@Reuters) May 28, 2026

Further additional expenditure would come at an inopportune time: "Prices in the US are rising faster than they have for years", headlines the New York Times. Prices for food and energy are higher than they have been for years.

Why roast beef is 20 percent more expensive than last year

Kevin M. Warsh and his central bank may not be able to avoid raising interest rates in order to reduce inflation, it continues. However, the newly appointed head of the Federal Reserve would incur the wrath of Donald Trump, who wants to see the key interest rate fall.

But even if the Iran war ends, energy exports start flowing again and the interest rate policy works, prices for consumers in the US will not necessarily fall. None of this is enough to explain why roast beef is 20 percent more expensive than last year.

From the USDA, last month, all food costs are up 3.6% year over year. Whoever cherry picked these numbers, are a drop in the bucket when compared to the rise in prices for other foods. Groceries are not “affordable.” We aren’t stupid, we see how our grocery bills have risen. pic.twitter.com/v6FnTq0Ipx — 5280Curieux (@DenverKVS) May 27, 2026

This is also due to the fact that more than 45 percent of American cattle end up in just 11 slaughterhouses, writes the New York Times. In the wholesale sector, the four largest companies control 80 to 85 percent of the market, it continues.

Consolidated food drives up prices

And the meat industry is no exception: "The entire US food system is remarkably consolidated, exploitative and fragile," notes the US newspaper.

Two companies would sell half of all fresh bread. Two thirds of the baby food market is in the hands of two companies. And two brands are responsible for 60 percent of carrot sales.

The backlash over the spike from gas prices was severe and I suspect that the rise of food prices may be worse. Ricky Volpe, an agribusiness professor is estimating the increases to hit 4-4.5%!



The USDA has already projected a 3.2% increase in food prices. pic.twitter.com/p76tGdsIld — Tahra Hoops (@TahraHoops) May 27, 2026

The large companies benefited from 30 percent higher prices between 2019 and 2025 and did not lower them when external factors such as the pandemic and supply chain disruptions no longer applied. The lack of diversity and competition is a major disadvantage for US customers, according to the US newspaper.