There is a warning about petty crime in Switzerland. IMAGO/Pond5 Images

The US State Department advises travelers to Switzerland to watch out for petty crime, especially in large cities, and to inform themselves about security warnings.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA has issued a "Level 1" travel warning for Switzerland due to petty crime, which only requires normal caution.

Especially in cities you should watch out for pickpockets.

There is a low risk of terrorism, but there are no concrete indications.

Switzerland is considered quite safe worldwide. Nevertheless, the US State Department has now issued an official travel warning for Switzerland. The reason: petty crime.

But there is no need to worry. Switzerland has been classified as "Level 1". This means that travelers only need to take "normal precautions".

On the "Travel.State.Gov" website, US citizens are advised to register for alerts at the embassy in Bern and read the country report.

Caution in larger cities

Caution is advised in larger cities in particular, as there is a slightly increased risk of petty crime. Pickpocketing and similar crimes are particularly common in busy places and tourist centers. The advice is to remain vigilant and keep an eye on personal belongings.

Although Switzerland is not considered a high-risk destination, the US authorities speak of a "low to medium risk" of terrorism and political violence.

Extremists could use Switzerland as a retreat or support base for planning attacks. There is concern about possible individual perpetrators with a jihadist background, who could be difficult to identify and unpredictable. However, there are no concrete indications of imminent attacks.

Reason for new warning is unclear

This classification is not new. Switzerland has already been classified at level 1 in the past. It is a general assessment of the security situation and not an acute warning. However, the reason for the new warning is unclear.

Switzerland has also issued a travel warning for the USA. Again, this is not a current warning, but a general assessment.

Travelers from the USA should not panic, but a healthy level of vigilance is advisable. Pickpockets are not only to be found in Geneva or Zurich, and terror warnings are now part of the security situation almost everywhere. Even Liechtenstein is on the list.