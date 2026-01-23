The USA is preparing for a severe winter storm (archive image). EPA/ALBA VIGARAY/KEYSTONE

The USA is preparing for one of the most severe winter storms in years. As a precaution, a state of emergency has been declared in some places. Meanwhile, Swiss is also affected by flight cancellations.

One of the worst winter storms in recent years is feared in the USA.

A state of emergency has been declared in Washington D.C. and many states as a precautionary measure, and many places are preparing for power outages.

Flights have been canceled as a precautionary measure, including Swiss flights. Show more

Millions of Americans could be hit by one of the most severe winter storms to hit the USA in recent years this weekend. The US capital Washington and numerous states have declared a state of emergency as a precautionary measure.

The measure applies in whole or in part to New York, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri, according to the governors of the respective states.

"This is a dangerous combination of a lot of snow and extremely low temperatures," said New York Governor Kathy Hochul. By declaring a state of emergency, the US states can - if necessary - mobilize aid funds and personnel much more quickly.

Accompanied by heavy snowfall and icy winds, the approaching storm will spread over a distance of around 3,000 kilometers from New Mexico in the southwest to Maine in the northeast over the weekend, the weather service warned. The media spoke of a "monster storm".

Swiss is also canceling flights

Airlines had already canceled flights as a precautionary measure, according to media reports. Airlines such as United and Delta offered their passengers the option of rebooking their journey or taking off at another time. The TV station ABC News reported that more than 1,600 flights within the USA, to the USA or from the USA that were scheduled for Saturday had been canceled. The airports in Dallas, Texas, were particularly affected.

The airline Swiss has also canceled several flights as a precautionary measure in view of the expected winter storm in the USA. The airline is monitoring the situation and will make further adjustments to the flight program if necessary, it said on Friday evening in response to an inquiry.

Swiss also announced that there would be delays or flight cancellations at several airports on the US East Coast and in Canada over the weekend.

A total of around 2,600 passengers will be affected by the flight cancellations, it added. We very much regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers affected, a Swiss spokeswoman added on request. Passengers would be informed directly and, if necessary, assisted in rebooking to alternative travel options.

Power outages and national guard

There are also fears of massive power outages in US cities and regions, for example due to falling trees or because the above-ground lines could break under the weight of black ice.

Weather warnings or special advisories are in place for around 160 million residents. The authorities called on people not to leave their homes if possible and to leave their cars at home. New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned that the expected cold could be "absolutely deadly". In parts of Minnesota and North Dakota, temperatures could drop to minus 45 degrees Celsius (minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the weather service.

In the US capital Washington in the east of the USA, the National Guard has been asked for off-road vehicles to support the emergency services. Restrictions on local transportation are expected. The operator of the metro in the capital has not ruled out the possibility of broken rails due to the ice.

The city called for people to have flashlights ready in case of power cuts. At a press conference held by public representatives, it was also recommended to charge cell phones. Residents of the city must also move their cars - if they are parked there - away from certain emergency roads. This applies from midday on Saturday until Tuesday.

Trump drops top on climate change

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump used the weather forecast to take another jab at climate experts. "Could the environmentalists please explain - WHAT HAPPENED TO GLOBAL WARMING?", the Republican wrote on the Truth Social platform.

However, climate change does not mean that there are no more cold snaps or winter storms, but that temperatures are increasing on a long-term average. According to experts, the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events is also increasing as a result of climate change. These include storms and heavy rainfall.

Trump repeatedly doubts the existence of climate change. Months ago, for example, the Republican spoke of the "biggest fraud". Even in his second term in office, he is sticking to his opinion, which contradicts all scientific findings.