Hidden surveillance cameras in vacation apartments are not an isolated case. However, they can be detected using simple methods. And in an emergency, you can also take legal action.

Martin Abgottspon

It's the nightmare of many travelers. You enter the vacation accommodation you have booked, look forward to relaxing and may find yourself being filmed. Time and again, holidaymakers report hidden cameras in Airbnb apartments or vacation homes, often without prior information or consent. Although platforms such as Airbnb have officially banned cameras indoors since April 2024, the problem persists. Partly out of ignorance, partly out of intent.

The concern is justified. Surveillance cameras are becoming smaller, cheaper and more discreet. What looks like a smoke detector, an alarm clock or a book can actually be a precise spying device. But there are ways to protect yourself against this.

Even the smallest cameras can be detected with the right means and approach. CCTV

A scrutinizing look - recognizing suspicious objects

The first and most important measure is a close visual inspection at check-in. Look out for unusual objects or items that do not match the rest of the furnishings, such as a "smoke detector" on a wall that otherwise has no function, or a conspicuously placed picture frame with a suspicious recess. Popular hiding places are:

Clocks, smoke detectors, mirrors

Televisions, loudspeakers, monitors

Lamps and ceiling fans

Sockets, chargers

Books or decorative everyday objects

Detecting light reflections

Every camera needs a free lens and this reflects light. Take a flashlight or smartphone light, darken the room and slowly illuminate every surface. Reflections are particularly visible in dark rooms. Flash photography with a cell phone can also help to detect hidden lenses.

Detect infrared with your cell phone

Modern cameras have night vision functions using infrared. These are invisible to the naked eye, but are visible on the smartphone display as bright, whitish-purple dots. Switch off the light, activate the camera and move the device slowly around the room. Suspicious light sources should be examined more closely.

WLAN scan via app

Many surveillance cameras are connected to the home's Wi-Fi, for example to transmit live images to the owner. If you log into the WiFi yourself, you can use free network scanner apps such as "Fing", "Net Analyzer" or "Who is on my WiFi" to identify all connected devices. Look out for names such as "IPCam", "CamHD", "Wyze" or suspicious MAC addresses from unknown manufacturers. If you are unsure, you can google the name.

Special devices for frequent travelers

For regular Airbnb users, a detector for radio waves and hidden cameras may be worthwhile. Such devices are available from around 130 francs and detect active signal transmissions. However, they require a certain level of technical understanding or good instructions. Alternatively, some network scanner apps offer advanced scanning functions for an additional charge.

What to do if found?

If an unannounced or hidden camera is discovered in a vacation home, decisive action is required. The first step is to carefully document the discovery. Photos that show the camera in its spatial context are just as important as the exact date, time and location of the discovery. Technical information should also be saved.

The booking platform should then be informed. Providers such as Airbnb or Booking.com have clear guidelines on the privacy of their customers and provide for corresponding sanctions for hosts in the event of violations. At the same time, it is advisable to contact the police, especially if there is a suspicion that sound was also recorded with the camera or that intimate areas of life are affected.