When the ozone concentration is lower, the proportion of UV radiation increases. Rolf Vennenbernd/KEYSTONE

UV radiation can have serious health consequences and cause cancer. Researchers have measured how exposure has developed. They did not expect the results of the study.

Gabriela Beck

Fewer clouds and more hours of sunshine have led to a surprisingly sharp increase in UV radiation in Central Europe.

Researchers from the Federal Office for Radiation Protection found this out in a study.

Previously, it was assumed that radiation had increased only moderately at most since the end of the 1990s. Show more

According to a study, UV radiation has increased unexpectedly sharply in parts of Central Europe in recent decades. In the region around Dortmund, for example, it rose significantly by more than 10 percent between 1997 and 2022, according to the Federal Office for Radiation Protection (FSO).

In the Brussels area, radiation levels even rose by almost 20 percent over the same period, scientists found. The study was published in the specialist journal "Photochemical & Photobiological Sciences".

According to the researchers, the significant increase is primarily due to the decrease in cloud cover in Central Europe. "This change, which may also be caused by climate change, leads to more hours of sunshine. And thus to more time in which the sun's UV radiation can reach the earth," the statement said.

Measurement data from the same latitude

For the study, the scientists analyzed UV data from a measuring station in Dortmund. They then compared the values with a UV measuring station near Brussels, which is located at the same latitude.

The authors of the study were surprised by the results, according to the press release. They had assumed that radiation levels had increased only moderately at most since the end of the 1990s.

"The results show that personal exposure to UV radiation can increase for the population," explained the FSO. This shows how important it is to develop additional measures to counteract the increasing UV exposure in Europe.

Radiation present even when the sun is not shining

Excessive UV radiation can cause diseases such as skin cancer. The more intensively and frequently the skin is exposed to UV rays, the higher the risk of skin cancer.

Sun cream, long clothing and shady places are important protection, especially in summer. According to the FSO, UV radiation can neither be seen nor felt. It is there even when the sun is not shining.

The intensity and risk of UV radiation depends on many factors, such as the position of the sun, latitude, altitude above sea level, cloud cover and the ozone layer. The ozone layer is like a natural UV shield. However, some substances released by humans through industry, traffic and agriculture increase ozone depletion.