Gstaad has replaced St. Moritz as the most expensive vacation home resort in the Alps. The UBS Alpine Property Focus 2026 shows: Switzerland continues to clearly dominate the ranking of the most exclusive Alpine destinations - and prices continue to rise.

The Bernese vacation village has the most expensive vacation apartments in the Alps. (archive picture)

Real Estate Vacation apartments in Gstaad are now the most expensive in the Alps

Gstaad is now the most expensive vacation home resort in the Alps. The Bernese Oberland vacation village has knocked St. Moritz in the Engadine off the top spot, while Switzerland continues to clearly dominate the price ranking. Of the ten tourist resorts with the highest prices per square meter, nine are in Switzerland.

Verbier, Andermatt and Zermatt follow in the next places, according to the UBS Alpine Property Focus 2026 vacation apartment study published on Thursday. Courchevel in the French Alps is the first non-Swiss destination to follow in 6th place.

The other places in the top 10 list are once again Swiss resorts: Davos/Klosters, Flims/Laax, Lenzerheide and, in 10th place, the Jungfrau region.

The highest prices per square meter can be found in Gstaad - 25,000 francs per square meter for an upmarket vacation apartment, followed by St. Moritz with 24,000 francs. In Verbier, Andermatt and Zermatt, the average price per square meter starts at CHF 21,000.

Compared to the previous year, this represents a price increase of 4 percent for the entire Alpine region - and as much as 6 percent in Switzerland. And according to the UBS experts, prices are likely to continue to rise - particularly in Switzerland as well as Italy.