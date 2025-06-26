Kim Jong Un inaugurates tourism resort - Gallery Ruler Kim Jong Un inaugurates a new tourist resort on the east coast of North Korea. Image: dpa The resort is primarily intended to attract tourists from Russia. Image: dpa Kim Jong Un inaugurates tourism resort - Gallery Ruler Kim Jong Un inaugurates a new tourist resort on the east coast of North Korea. Image: dpa The resort is primarily intended to attract tourists from Russia. Image: dpa

Bathing fun in North Korean: a huge resort with water slides and hotels is opening along the east coast. In addition to local tourists, the aim is also to attract guests from Russia.

No time? blue News summarizes for you North Korea's ruler Kim Jong Un has opened a large tourist resort.

At the opening ceremony, Kim appeared with his daughter, who is increasingly being touted as a potential successor.

Despite many years of planning and investment, there are doubts about the profitability of the project, with North Korea apparently targeting Russian tourists in particular. Show more

North Korea's ruler Kim Jong Un has inaugurated a huge tourist resort on the east coast region of Wonsan Kalma. The area with several hotel complexes, swimming pools and water slides will be able to accommodate up to 20,000 travelers from home and abroad, as North Korea's state news agency KCNA reported. The official opening for domestic tourists will take place on July 1.

In the photos of the opening ceremony, ruler Kim Jong Un can be seen side by side with his daughter, who is already being touted by some experts as a possible successor to the country's political leadership due to her regular public appearances.

Neither her name nor her exact age have yet been confirmed by the North Korean authorities.

Kim's wife appears in public again

Kim Jong Un's wife Ri Sol Ju also appeared in public for the first time in around a year and a half. In the photos published by KCNA, the former singer is wearing a Gucci handbag, among other things, which is a clear violation of UN sanctions.

These prohibit the export of luxury goods to North Korea. As South Korea's official news agency Yonhap reported, the North Korean authorities are likely to have imported the luxury goods into the country via diplomatic baggage.

Russian market in sight

Plans for the billion-dollar vacation destination of Wonsan Kalma have been in place for over ten years. However, after the country increasingly isolated itself in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and still only allows a few foreigners into the country, there are considerable doubts about the economic viability of such tourism projects.

North Korea appears to be targeting the Russian market in particular when it comes to international guests. According to KCNA, the Russian ambassador was also present at the opening ceremony of the tourism resort. There is currently a direct flight route between the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok and the North Korean capital Pyongyang.