Lefkada's bridge is closed - but the Greeks have a clever solution. Cars and passengers now roll over a ferry that closes the gap perfectly. A video shows how everyday life on the island continues.
- Lefkada's only water connection to the mainland is currently closed, blocking traffic across the channel.
- An improvised ferry bridge is now taking over the function of the bridge and ensuring that vehicles can continue to reach the mainland.
- Sailing and yacht tours have to plan detours, while holidaymakers can marvel at the island's clever emergency concept.
Because a safety certificate had expired, the only connection to the mainland on the Greek island of Lefkada suddenly had to be closed.
The Greeks once again showed their creativity: they put the bridge out of service without further ado and replaced it with a car ferry, which does not transport cars and passengers like a normal ferry, but fits exactly into the gap in the old bridge and thus takes over its function.
Yachts have to plan detours
Yachts and charter tours are less fortunate: they currently have to circumnavigate the entire coast of Lefkada to reach the island ports. For tourists, this means more time on the water and possible changes to planned trips - but the improvised solution remains a spectacle for all onlookers.
The blue News video shows how the original replacement bridge works.
