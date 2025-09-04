Lefkada's bridge is closed - but the Greeks have a clever solution. Cars and passengers now roll over a ferry that closes the gap perfectly. A video shows how everyday life on the island continues.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lefkada's only water connection to the mainland is currently closed, blocking traffic across the channel.

An improvised ferry bridge is now taking over the function of the bridge and ensuring that vehicles can continue to reach the mainland.

Sailing and yacht tours have to plan detours, while holidaymakers can marvel at the island's clever emergency concept. Show more

Because a safety certificate had expired, the only connection to the mainland on the Greek island of Lefkada suddenly had to be closed.

The Greeks once again showed their creativity: they put the bridge out of service without further ado and replaced it with a car ferry, which does not transport cars and passengers like a normal ferry, but fits exactly into the gap in the old bridge and thus takes over its function.

Yachts have to plan detours

Yachts and charter tours are less fortunate: they currently have to circumnavigate the entire coast of Lefkada to reach the island ports. For tourists, this means more time on the water and possible changes to planned trips - but the improvised solution remains a spectacle for all onlookers.

The blue News video shows how the original replacement bridge works.

