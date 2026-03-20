The Swiss franc has risen. This means you can now travel more cheaply in other countries. Picture: IMAGO/SDA/blue News

If you choose the right destination, you will pay less: not because of lower prices, but because of the strong currency. An analysis of exchange rates shows in which countries purchasing power is strongest and where it is weakest.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The strong Swiss franc is currently significantly increasing purchasing power abroad, making vacations in many non-euro countries noticeably cheaper.

Turkey, India and Japan offer the best value for money. Food, transport and everyday life are significantly cheaper for Swiss travelers.

Although the franc is strong, there are currencies that are stronger than the Swiss franc. Sweden, Hungary and Namibia occupy the top three places. Show more

How nice it would be if you could take more vacations for the same amount of money. Spoiler alert: This is now possible. But it's not because airlines have lowered their prices or hotels are suddenly offering cheaper rooms. The reason is simple: the strong franc ensures that you get more from other currencies. Spoiler 2: You can currently get the most for the same money in Turkey.

This is shown by an analysis by the financial services provider and multi-currency account provider "Wise", which compared the exchange rates of the most popular Swiss travel destinations outside the eurozone.

The study analyzed the performance of the Swiss franc against currencies in 50 vacation destinations over the past year. Here are the top 10.

Turkey

Turkey takes first place in the ranking. The franc has gained the most here. Picture Emrah Gurel/AP/dpa

The franc is particularly strong in Turkey: with an increase in value of around 28 percent, it is more powerful there than in any other country surveyed. For Swiss travelers, this means noticeably lower prices for everyday vacations.

According to data from the Numbeo platform, a meal in a reasonably priced restaurant only costs around 350 Turkish lira - the equivalent of around six francs. Even half a liter of beer is a bargain: At around 150 lira, or less than three francs, it is one of the cheapest in an international comparison.

Tip:

Despite the low prices, traveling to Turkey at the moment is not a good idea. The FDFA writes on its homepage: "The development of the situation is uncertain due to the military escalation in the region. Restrictions on travel cannot be ruled out." These include: temporary closure of airspace and delayed and canceled flights.

India

In India, you can enjoy a meal for less than two francs. Picture Keystone

The Swiss franc has appreciated by around 17 percent against the rupee - and this has a direct impact on Swiss holidaymakers' wallets. Eating out in India is even cheaper than usual: on average, a meal in a simple restaurant only costs around INR 200, i.e. less than two francs.

Why is the franc so strong? sda According to SNB President Martin Schlegel, the franc has gained around 2.5 percent in trade-weighted terms since the last monetary policy assessment in December. "With the escalation in the Middle East, the upward pressure has increased once again," he said on Thursday at the media conference on the monetary policy assessment, according to the text of his speech. As a result, monetary conditions have "become tighter", according to Schlegel. The appreciation is reducing imported inflation and dampening economic development. At the same time, interest rates in Switzerland are significantly lower than abroad. This interest rate difference makes investments in Swiss francs less attractive and thus counteracts the upward pressure on the franc.

The price advantage is even more impressive for dinner for two: a three-course meal for two in a mid-range restaurant costs around INR 1,200 - the equivalent of just ten francs.

Japan

Japan is not only booming, but is now also worthwhile in terms of price. Picture Keystone

Japan fans should be even happier now. Not only is the country in vogue, but the Swiss are also getting a lot for their money right now. Japan is in third place because the Swiss franc has appreciated by around 14 percent against the yen and is therefore gaining noticeably in purchasing power.

This is particularly evident when it comes to food: For around JPY 1,000 - the equivalent of around five francs - you can get a meal in a reasonably priced restaurant. Even coffee remains affordable: a cappuccino costs around JPY 485 on average, which is just over two francs.

Hong Kong

As a Swiss citizen in Hong Kong, you currently only pay around one franc to get from A to B. Picture Keystone

Hong Kong is in fourth place - and despite its reputation as an expensive place to visit, the metropolis is currently more affordable for Swiss travelers. The Swiss franc has appreciated by around 12.3 percent against the Hong Kong dollar.

This is quickly noticeable in everyday life: A meal in a reasonably priced restaurant costs around 60 HKD, or around six francs. The price of coffee also remains moderate - a cappuccino costs around HKD 40 on average, which is about four francs.

Even getting around the city is not a major cost factor: a journey on public transport costs around 12 HKD - just over one franc.

The Gulf States

Three Gulf states are also in the top 10 in the ranking, but you should not travel to the region at the moment. Picture sda

Saudi Arabia is in fifth place. It should be noted, however, that travel to the Gulf states is currently not possible or should be strongly avoided. War is raging in the region. Since March 1, 2026, the FDFA has advised against tourist and non-urgent travel to Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Nevertheless, the Swiss franc has appreciated by a whopping 12.26 percent against the riyal - providing a noticeable increase in purchasing power. A meal in a reasonably priced restaurant costs around SAR 25, or about five francs. Even small things hardly cost anything: a 0.33-liter bottle of water costs around one SAR - just a few centimes. You can also save on transport: the starting rate for a cab is around ten SAR, plus around eight SAR per kilometer.

The strong franc is also evident in Qatar (6th place): it has gained around 12.24 percent in value against the Qatari riyal. For around 30 QAR - around 6.30 francs - you can get a meal in the cheaper restaurant segment. A cappuccino costs an average of around 21 QAR, or just over four francs. Public transport is particularly cheap. A single journey costs around two QAR, which is less than 50 centimes.

The United Arab Emirates is in 7th place: with an increase of around twelve percent compared to the dirham, the franc is also strong here. This is quickly noticeable in everyday life: A meal in a cheap restaurant costs around AED 30, or around six francs. For a cappuccino, you pay an average of around AED 20 - around four francs. If you take a cab, it starts at around AED 12, plus around AED 2.50 per kilometer.

Canada

In Canada, you pay six francs for a large beer. Picture Imago

The Swiss franc has gained around nine percent against the Canadian dollar. A simple main course in a reasonably priced restaurant costs around 25 CAD, which is equivalent to around 14 francs. The price level for beer is also clearly evident: for a local beer (0.5 liters) you pay around eight CAD, or about six francs. A single journey on public transport costs around 3.50 CAD - the equivalent of around 2.50 francs.

Despite the increase in value, Canada is one of the more expensive vacation destinations in comparison.

China

China is now a particularly attractive travel destination for the Swiss. Picture IMAGO/VCG

China is in 9th place - making it an even greater price paradise for Swiss travelers. The Swiss franc has appreciated by around eight percent against the renminbi, giving it noticeably more purchasing power.

Everyday costs show just how cheap it can be locally: a meal in a simple restaurant costs around 20 CNY, the equivalent of around 2.20 francs. Even a three-course meal for two in a mid-range restaurant remains affordable and costs around CNY 150, or around CHF 17.

Transportation is hardly worth mentioning either: a trip on public transport costs around two CNY - that's just under 20 cents.

Singapore

Singapore is considered one of the most expensive places in the world. But now the Swiss can get away for less. Picture Jens Büttner/dpa

Singapore ranks 10th - and although the city is considered one of the most expensive travel destinations in Asia, Swiss holidaymakers are benefiting from the strong franc. It has gained around seven percent against the Singapore dollar.

This is reflected in everyday life: for around twelve SGD - the equivalent of around seven francs - you can get a meal in a reasonably priced restaurant. A local beer (0.5 liters) costs about ten SGD, or around six francs. Public transport also remains affordable: a journey costs around SGD 1.80, which is equivalent to just over one franc.

Vacations will be more expensive in these countries

In the top three countries that have become more expensive compared to the Swiss franc, Sweden is in first place. Picture Carsten Rehder/dpa

While the Swiss franc is gaining strength in many places around the world, the picture is very different in Sweden: Here, the Swiss currency has lost significant value year-on-year - and thus leads the ranking of "losers".

As recently as January 21, 2025, one franc was worth 12.1 Swedish kronor, whereas it is currently only worth 11.5 kronor. This corresponds to a fall of around six percent.

However, despite the weaker franc, Sweden does not necessarily remain a luxury destination: a three-course meal in a mid-range restaurant costs around SEK 800, or around CHF 69 - significantly less than in Switzerland, where you pay an average of CHF 101.

Hungary follows in second place with a loss in value of 5.5 percent. While one franc was worth around 436 forints a year ago, it is now worth 413 forints.

Nevertheless, the country remains affordable for Swiss travelers: According to Numbeo's "Cost of Living Index", living locally is still significantly cheaper than in Switzerland.

Namibia is in third place with a drop of 1.1 percent, followed by Albania (-0.8 percent). Here too, despite the weaker franc, the price level remains well below the Swiss average.

How to save more

Thomas Adamski, spokesman for Wise, advises: "If you want to save money before your vacation, you should keep an eye on the current exchange rates and exchange your francs into the right currency in good time or use a currency account."

When on location, travelers should always pay in the local currency and avoid dynamic currency conversions at ATMs or card readers - "that way the money you save really stays in your wallet."