Following a reported case of a mosquito-borne disease, authorities in Valais are carrying out targeted efforts to control the tiger mosquito in Fully. This preventive treatment is intended to prevent the extremely low risk of transmission to other people.

The affected person contracted the disease during a stay abroad, as the Canton of Valais announced on Wednesday. Since the tiger mosquito has been detected in the region, the cantonal health office ordered the use of treatments targeting mosquito larvae and adult tiger mosquitoes in the affected person’s neighborhood.

The goal of this measure is to reduce the mosquito population as much as possible. Although the risk is very low, in rare cases a tiger mosquito could pick up the virus when it bites an infected person and later transmit it to others.

The treatment is carried out by specialized professionals on behalf of the canton. It takes place in the evening, as the insecticide used quickly loses its effectiveness when exposed to sunlight. Only low vegetation, where the tiger mosquito tends to congregate, is treated. Since private properties are involved, the consent of the owners or tenants is required.

The insect flies only short distances

The canton is drawing on experience from Ticino and France, where such operations have been carried out for years. The treatment area is determined by the limited flight range of the tiger mosquito, which generally does not fly farther than about 100 meters.

The tiger mosquito, which is native to Asia, was first detected in Valais in 2019. It has since spread to several municipalities in the Rhône Valley, including Fully. According to the authorities, climate change is contributing to its spread.

The canton is urging residents to avoid standing water in gardens and on balconies to prevent the tiger mosquito from breeding. Any suspected sightings should be reported via the Swiss Mosquito Network.