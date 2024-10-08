According to the Valais cantonal police, there was a car chase near Vionnaz on Monday evening. (symbolic image) Keystone

The driver of a stolen vehicle evaded a police check in Lower Valais on Monday. The police fired two shots at the vehicle. The driver is on the run.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Valais police wanted to check a vehicle whose license plates had been reported stolen.

The driver accelerated and fled. During the chase, the police shot the tires of the vehicle.

The vehicle was seized in a parking lot. The perpetrator or perpetrators are on the run. Show more

A patrol of the Police Intercommunale du Haut-Lac wanted to check a vehicle on the Route de Torgon in the evening whose license plates were reported stolen, as the Valais cantonal police reported on Tuesday. When the driver was ordered to stop, he turned the vehicle around and fled towards the valley floor.

The police then took up the chase. A police officer fired two shots at the tires of the fleeing vehicle, which continued its journey in the direction of Vionnaz.

A few minutes later, the vehicle was parked in a parking lot. From there it set off and subsequently crashed into a properly parked delivery van.

The canine unit of the Valais cantonal police went to the scene to track down the perpetrators. They are still on the run. The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

