Just like last year, the Cerm in Martigny was packed to the last seat on this raclette evening. Archivbild: Keystone

The world record for the largest raclette was broken again on Saturday in Martigny VS. With a total of 4942 participants, the organizers of "The plus grande raclette of the world" achieved their goal.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Cheese scrapers have broken the world record at a raclette dinner in Martigny VS with 4942 guests.

The new record, confirmed by a notary, beats the previous record by 49 people.

Although guests from Valais made up the majority, numerous raclette fans also traveled from more distant cantons. Show more

The new record confirmed by a notary exceeded the previous record by 49 people. It demonstrates "the extraordinary enthusiasm for this event, which has become a symbolic meeting place for regional tradition within two years", explained the organizer Myexpo late on Saturday evening. Although guests from Valais made up the majority, numerous raclette fans also traveled from more distant cantons.

"It's simply incredible to see this enthusiasm among raclette lovers. Many are already asking about the next edition," said Eddy Baillifard, ambassador for the event and Raclette Valais AOP, late in the evening.

Between quality and tradition

"The plus grande raclette of the world" - like the Foire du Valais - is one of the events that we particularly enjoy organizing because it brings people together and showcases what makes our canton so rich: conviviality, the quality of our products and the strength of our traditions," summarized Vincent Claivaz, President of Myexpo.

In March 2024, the first edition of the largest "Raclonette" in Saint-Étienne (F) attracted 2236 participants. This record was raised to 2522 guests on March 22, 2025.

A clearly Swiss record

Just two weeks later, the French record was clearly beaten in Martigny with 4893 attendees. In view of the great enthusiasm after the record was set by their French neighbors, the organizers from Valais decided to repeat the event this year - with success.

On Saturday evening at the CERM in Martigny, the 4900-participant mark was exceeded for the first time. Numerous chefs and helpers were on hand to serve the thousands of raclette portions. The volunteers' main motivation was to experience the event up close and share their passion for raclette scraping, supported by expert tips from expert Eddy Baillifard. In recognition, they received a personalized diploma.

No entry in the Guinness Book

In 2025, 2037 kilograms of raclette cheese were consumed, as well as almost 1200 kilograms of potatoes and 1212 jars of pickles and onions. The figures for this year's edition are to be announced on Sunday morning and are likely to be of a similar magnitude.

For cost reasons, the organizers decided not to invite representatives from the Guinness Book. This would have cost around 15,000 francs. Instead, the result was certified by a notary.