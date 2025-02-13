There has been no trace of 14-year-old Valeria from the German city of Gelsenkirchen for over five months. She left her parents' house on Hüller Strasse in Bulmke-Hüllen on September 9, 2024 and has not returned since. Her cell phone has been switched off since her disappearance, and there has been no activity from her on social media since then either. This is reported by "Bild".
The Gelsenkirchen police have carried out extensive searches, including the use of sniffer dogs, but without success. Due to her age and the circumstances of her disappearance, there are fears that she could be in a dangerous situation. It cannot be ruled out that she may be forced into prostitution, be a drug user or be pregnant, according to the police.
Police are searching by all means
Investigators are not ruling out the possibility that Valeria is outside Gelsenkirchen and may be in the company of older men. The police are asking the public for help: anyone who can provide information on Valeria's whereabouts is asked to contact the Gelsenkirchen police.