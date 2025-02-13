14-year-old Valeria has been missing for five months. Polizei

Cell phone off, no social media activity - and not a single sign of life: The case of missing Valeria from Gelsenkirchen is a mystery. The police are searching and asking the public for help.

14-year-old Valeria from Gelsenkirchen has been missing since September 9, 2024.

Her cell phone is switched off and there are no clues to her whereabouts.

The police fear that she is in a dangerous situation, possibly being forced into prostitution.

The police are appealing for information from the public via an official wanted page, social media appeals and a YouTube video. Show more

There has been no trace of 14-year-old Valeria from the German city of Gelsenkirchen for over five months. She left her parents' house on Hüller Strasse in Bulmke-Hüllen on September 9, 2024 and has not returned since. Her cell phone has been switched off since her disappearance, and there has been no activity from her on social media since then either. This is reported by "Bild".

The Gelsenkirchen police have carried out extensive searches, including the use of sniffer dogs, but without success. Due to her age and the circumstances of her disappearance, there are fears that she could be in a dangerous situation. It cannot be ruled out that she may be forced into prostitution, be a drug user or be pregnant, according to the police.

Police are searching by all means

Investigators are not ruling out the possibility that Valeria is outside Gelsenkirchen and may be in the company of older men. The police are asking the public for help: anyone who can provide information on Valeria's whereabouts is asked to contact the Gelsenkirchen police.

Valeria is about 1.55 meters tall, slim and has dark hair and eyes. She looks older than 14 years.

The police emphasize the urgency of the case, as missing young people are usually found or returned within a short time. The fact that Valeria has been missing for so long is unusual and worrying.

Videos on social media should help

The authorities are still hoping for information from the public in order to find Valeria safe and sound.

The Gelsenkirchen police have set up an official search page for further information and to help in the search for Valeria.

A video has also been published on YouTube to draw attention to Valeria's disappearance. Various posts on social media also call for help in the search for Valeria.