Valiant Bank is stepping up its cost-cutting measures. With an efficiency program, the financial institution wants to reduce costs, cut around 80 jobs and at the same time arrange the succession at the top. Shareholders will also benefit: Profits and dividends will increase.

CEO Ewald Burgener to step down in 2027 and later take over as Chairman.

Group profit will rise to CHF 154.7 million in 2025, dividend and share buyback will be increased. Show more

Valiant Bank is launching a program to increase profitability and also plans to cut jobs. In addition, the financial institution, which operates throughout Switzerland, is already setting the course for a succession at the top.

The bank has launched a program to increase operational efficiency as part of the "Strategy 2029" launched in 2025, Valiant announced on Thursday. The bank is planning cost savings of "at least CHF 15 million" in both personnel and operating expenses. This will create scope for future growth, CEO Ewald Burgener is quoted as saying in the press release.

The cost program will result in a reduction of 80 full-time positions. This will be implemented gradually over the next two years and should be achieved through natural fluctuation wherever possible, the press release explains.

No longer standing for re-election

Chairman of the Board of Directors Markus Gygax will not be standing for re-election at the 2028 Annual General Meeting. His successor will be the current CEO Ewald Burgener.

Burgener will now relinquish his position as CEO at the 2027 Annual General Meeting and will then be elected to the Board of Directors as an ordinary member for an initial period of one year. The succession plan for the CEO from May 2027 will now be addressed immediately.

Increased profit

In 2025, Valiant increased its consolidated profit by 2.9 percent to CHF 154.7 million. Shareholders will benefit from a dividend increase of 20 centimes to CHF 6.00 per share.

In addition, the bank intends to buy back a maximum of 75 million francs of its own shares over three years as part of a share buyback program.