Valiant slightly improved its earnings in the first half of 2026 despite the zero-interest-rate environment. The bank saw growth in both loans and customer deposits.

The Valiant banking group posted higher earnings in the first half of 2026. The investment business, in particular, performed well. (File photo)

The Bank Valiant Reports a Slight Increase in Net Income for the First Half of the Year

Operating profit rose by 0.4 percent to 113.9 million Swiss francs in the first six months, Valiant announced on Thursday. Net income increased by 3.4 percent to 75.9 million Swiss francs.

Investment business on the rise

The “Purple Bank’s” operating income rose by 1.2 percent compared with the same period last year, to 277.3 million Swiss francs. The increase in revenue was attributable to strong performance in the commission and service business (+7.7% to 51.5 million): Here, the bank benefited from new capital inflows in its investment business and the positive performance of the financial markets.

In contrast, interest income declined, with the bank citing the zero-interest-rate environment that has persisted for over a year. At the end of the half-year, net interest income stood at 192.9 million Swiss francs, down 1.2 percent from the previous year.

Costs also rose slightly, increasing by 1.4 percent to 152.5 million Swiss francs. The bank attributed the increase to investments in digitalization and in enhancing its appeal as an employer. Overall, however, Valiant emphasized that it continues to pursue a consistent cost management strategy.

Mortgage Receivables Are Rising

Valiant saw its customer loans increase by 1.9 percent to 30.9 billion Swiss francs. This growth was driven by mortgage loans, which were up 2.1 percent as of mid-year compared with the end of 2025.

At the same time, the bank also saw an increase in customer deposits (+2.1% to 23.2 billion). According to Valiant, the “Sparkonto Top” savings account—which offers a preferential interest rate of 1.01 percent—was a major contributor to this growth. The company is now launching new offerings for SMEs and self-employed entrepreneurs.

Share Repurchase Program Launched

Meanwhile, the financial institution believes it is on track with its “Valiant 2029” strategy: In addition to further developing its product offerings, the program to increase efficiency is also proceeding as planned. According to earlier statements, Valiant aims to achieve cost savings of at least 15 million Swiss francs as part of this initiative, which is expected to result in the elimination of 80 full-time positions.

The bank also launched its share buyback program at the beginning of June, as it states. In February, Valiant announced that it would repurchase its own shares totaling up to 75 million Swiss francs over a three-year period. For the current fiscal year 2026, Valiant continues to expect a “slightly higher” consolidated profit.

With these results, Valiant fell slightly short of analysts' profit expectations: While analysts had estimated operating income to be roughly at the level actually achieved, they had, on average, expected consolidated net income to be slightly higher.