Valora is expanding its business in Austria. The kiosk group plans to work with the Swiss gas station operator Volenergy to further develop the range of food and convenience products offered at BP gas stations in Austria.

The Valora convenience store chain plans to develop the food and beverage offerings at Austrian BP gas stations in the future. (File photo)

This comes against the backdrop of Volenergy’s planned acquisition of BP’s gas station business in Austria. The Swiss group announced the purchase of 250 BP gas stations, along with the associated convenience, fleet, and fast-charging businesses, just over a week ago. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026 and is still subject to approval by the Austrian competition authorities.

Valora and Volenergy have been collaborating at BP gas stations in Switzerland for several years. Following the completion of the acquisition, this partnership is now set to expand to Austria.

Valora plans to draw on its experience with so-called "foodvenience" concepts. By this, the company means the combination of traditional convenience stores with fresh takeout food and beverages.

In Austria, Valora already operates 30 locations under the Ditsch, BackWerk, and Press & Books brands. By expanding this partnership, the company aims to strengthen its presence in the neighboring country and drive the growth of its foodvenience business in Europe.