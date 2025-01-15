  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Climate science Valuable Antarctic ice will arrive in Bern in midsummer

SDA

15.1.2025 - 11:11

Professor Hubertus Fischer is leading the Swiss investigations. In the picture, he poses with a sample of the ice cap from Greenland in the cold chamber.
Professor Hubertus Fischer is leading the Swiss investigations. In the picture, he poses with a sample of the ice cap from Greenland in the cold chamber.
Keystone

Researchers at the University of Bern are expecting a unique scientific treasure in August: parts of the oldest ice core ever recovered from the Antarctic will arrive in Switzerland in midsummer, as they announced to the media on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA

15.01.2025, 11:11

The 2.8-kilometer-long ice core contains climate data dating back over 1.2 million years. It was successfully recovered at the beginning of the year. In the ice laboratory at the University of Bern, researchers will analyze gases such as CO2 and methane in the ice in order to obtain information on the climate during this period.

This requires precision, said Hubertus Fischer, who is leading the Swiss investigations. "We are very meticulous about this," said the researcher. The university is ready. "Our methods have been extensively tested." Parts of the ice are being analyzed by other universities in Europe.

At the moment, the ice cores are still in the Antarctic. They will soon be loaded into special refrigerated containers on an Italian research vessel, which will bring the cores to Europe.

More from the department

WEF Risk Report shows. There is one threat the world is most afraid of right now

WEF Risk Report showsThere is one threat the world is most afraid of right now

Train manufacturer. Stadler lifts short-time working at Altenrhein plant

Train manufacturerStadler lifts short-time working at Altenrhein plant

Stop the spamThe best tips against annoying advertising emails