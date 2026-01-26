In Belgium, a real diamond was hidden in an Epiphany cake for advertising purposes (symbolic image). KEYSTONE

A Belgian family was in for a real surprise when they discovered a diamond worth 500 euros in an Epiphany cake. It remained undiscovered for two weeks.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Ghent, Belgium, a family unexpectedly found a laboratory diamond worth 500 euros in an Epiphany cake that had been hidden for a promotional campaign.

The gemstone remained undiscovered for two weeks as the family initially thought the heat-resistant container in the cake was a harmless addition.

The campaign was intended to promote local businesses, and the family now plans to keep the diamond and have it made into jewelry. Show more

In the Belgian city of Ghent, a family has hit a particularly lucky jackpot with their Epiphany cake: one of the cakes contained a diamond worth around 500 euros. As the newspaper "Het Laatste Nieuws " reports, the precious stone was hidden in a small, heat-resistant container - and only in one of several hundred cakes sold by a local bakery.

The find initially went unnoticed. 13-year-old Wolke had bought the cake with her parents after finding out about the operation. While eating, the family noticed a small box, but thought it was a harmless addition. It was not until around two weeks later that it turned out to actually contain the diamond they were looking for.

The family wants to keep the valuable find for the time being

The diamond came from a local jeweler who had launched the campaign together with the bakery. The aim was to draw attention to traditional crafts and local businesses. According to "Het Laatste Nieuws", the diamond was produced in a laboratory. The family will receive a corresponding certificate.

The family wants to keep the diamond and have it made into a piece of jewelry later. The outcome is also a relief for the initiators of the campaign. According to Het Laatste Nieuws, it was unclear for a long time whether the diamond had even been found or possibly disposed of.

How to recognize a diamond

Simple tests are often enough to determine whether a diamond is genuine. In the so-called breath test, a real diamond does not fog up as it dissipates heat particularly quickly. A magnifying glass test can also provide clues: if the stone clearly enlarges the text underneath, it is usually not a real diamond.

Certificates from recognized testing institutes are also reliable proof of authenticity. It is important to note that lab-created diamonds are visually indistinguishable from natural diamonds and are also made of carbon. If you are unsure, you should have the stone checked by a jeweler or gemologist.

