A van starts to overtake on a busy road. The driver probably overlooks an oncoming truck. The vehicles collide head-on - and all the occupants die.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Five men died in a head-on collision on the B401 in Lower Saxony, Germany.

According to initial findings, the van overlooked the oncoming truck while overtaking.

The main road remains closed while the recovery work continues.

A psychosocial emergency care team is assisting witnesses and emergency services. Show more

Five people have died in a head-on collision between a truck and a van in the north of the German state of Lower Saxony. The truck driver and all four occupants of a workman's van were killed in the collision on federal highway 401 west of Bremen, a police spokeswoman said. All the victims were men.

According to initial findings, the driver of the van had overlooked the oncoming truck while overtaking. Both vehicles caught fire in the collision in the evening near the village of Sedelsberg in the district of Cloppenburg. According to the police, the situation initially remained very confusing.

No survivors

A short time later, it emerged that no one involved survived the accident. The police spokeswoman was initially unable to provide more detailed information about the age and origin of the victims. However, according to her, no other vehicles were involved in the accident in the evening traffic on the busy road.

A large contingent of firefighters and rescue workers were deployed. The fire was extinguished by the evening, according to the police spokeswoman. However, the rescue work is likely to continue for several hours. Federal highway 401 is closed.

Psychosocial emergency care team at the scene of the accident

Several emergency calls alerted the police at around 5.30 pm. The police spokeswoman said that the initial information about the course of the accident also came from eyewitnesses. A psychosocial emergency care team was on site and was taking care of the witnesses and emergency helpers.

The police spokeswoman said that further circumstances surrounding the accident had yet to be established. The responsible public prosecutor's office in Oldenburg is already involved.