A van driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on collision with a bus in Zug on Monday. The 36-year-old was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter. Six other people were slightly injured in the accident.

The accident occurred at 1 p.m. on Ägeristrasse, according to the Zug law enforcement authorities. The driver of the van was trapped in the vehicle when it collided with the bus. The road rescue team from the volunteer fire department of the city of Zug rescued him from the vehicle.

The other injured persons were passengers on the Zugerland Verkehrsbetriebe bus. Two of them, two women aged 76 and 86, were taken to hospital by the ambulance service. A 13-year-old boy sought medical treatment on his own after receiving first aid, according to the press release.

Lacerations and bruises

Three other people were treated at the scene. Most of the injuries were lacerations and bruises.

The cause of the accident is still unclear and is the subject of further investigations. The damage to the two vehicles amounts to several tens of thousands of francs, according to the statement.