Cultural assets in the Alps: summit cross and summit book - here still intact on the Gonzen with a view of the Sarganserland. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE/Arno Balzarini

Unknown persons have destroyed the summit cross, a statue of the Virgin Mary and the summit book on the second-highest mountain in Ticino. For the local mountain community, the act is a serious blow - and raises questions about the motives.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the Basòdino TI, the summit cross, a statue of the Virgin Mary and the summit book were vandalized.

Hut warden Roberto Iori is deeply shocked and suspects religiously motivated vandalism.

The act hit the region a year after severe flooding and put an additional strain on the mountain community. Show more

On the Basòdino (3272 m), the second highest mountain in the canton of Ticino, unknown persons have uprooted the summit cross and a statue of the Madonna and torn up the traditional summit book. The incident has only just come to light; the exact date of the crime is unclear, but is likely to be in the last few weeks.

Roberto Iori, manager of the nearby Robiei mountain hut, is deeply saddened: "It's a blow to the heart," he tells Tio.ch. He is particularly pained by the thought that the perpetrator or perpetrators may even have passed by his hut or spent the night there. He is considering pressing charges against persons unknown and suspects religiously motivated vandalism: "It's not the first time that summit crosses have been the target of destruction."

A piece of Alpine culture was willfully destroyed

The summit book, in which mountaineers and hikers record their impressions, was torn up and the religious symbols uprooted. One hiker was also shocked: "It doesn't even look like the same summit anymore."

For Iori and many in the region, the act is particularly bitter as it happened a year after the devastating floods in the Upper Maggia Valley. "We give everything for this region," says Iori, "and now this new problem has come along."

Summit crosses have a long history in Alpine tradition: according to the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC), they have been around since the year 327. They not only mark the highest point of a mountain, but also house the highly symbolic summit book - a piece of Alpine culture that was wantonly destroyed here.