Vacuum valve manufacturer VAT once again benefited from the semiconductor boom in the second quarter and received a record number of orders. Revenue, however, rose only slightly, and the boom has not yet translated into earnings.

The boom in the AI industry is also continuing to drive significant growth for supplier VAT. New orders are coming in at a very strong pace. (Stock photo)

VAT's sales rose 2.9 percent year-over-year to 291.0 million Swiss francs from April through June, the company announced on Wednesday. VAT itself had targeted 265 to 295 million in its own guidance and thus came in at the upper end of that range.

The report goes on to state that, on a constant-currency basis, revenue growth would have been 8.1 percent. For the first half of the year as a whole, revenue actually fell by 8.1 percent to 511.9 million.

As in the first quarter, new orders saw a sharp increase. VAT doubled its new orders to exactly 500 million Swiss francs, significantly exceeding analysts’ expectations (AWP consensus).

Results Are Lagging Behind

In terms of profitability, however, VAT is still lagging behind the strong order growth. Operating profit at the EBITDA level was down 10.2 percent to 148.2 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year. The corresponding margin declined slightly by 0.6 percentage points to 29.0 percent. This was primarily due to higher personnel costs resulting from the ongoing capacity expansion.

The bottom line after six months is a 6.4 percent decline in net income to 98.8 million Swiss francs. As a result, VAT fell slightly short of analysts' estimates in terms of key earnings metrics.

Outlook Confirmed

For the full year 2026, management continues to expect order intake, revenue, EBITDA and the EBITDA margin, as well as net income and free cash flow, to exceed the previous year’s levels. The expansion of state-of-the-art semiconductor factories is expected to continue, and investment in China remains high, the company added.

For the third quarter, VAT management forecasts revenue of 355 to 385 million Swiss francs at constant exchange rates. By the end of the year, VAT aims to expand its quarterly revenue capacity to over 450 million Swiss francs.

Since expectations for the WFE market have risen significantly, the revenue outlook for 2027—currently between 1.5 and 1.7 billion Swiss francs—is also being reviewed.