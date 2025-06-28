The arrested speeders had previously stolen the sports cars in Zurich. Symbolbild:sda

The Vaud cantonal police arrested two speeding car thieves on the highway on Saturday morning - under dramatic circumstances. One crashed into a field, where the car caught fire. The second crashed into a police vehicle while driving fast. The two offenders are 18 and 20 years old.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A large contingent of police apprehended a speeding driver in a sports car traveling at over 200 km/h on the A1 freeway in the direction of Yverdon.

A driver collided with a police vehicle at high speed on the A1 near Vilars-Ste-Croix - he was arrested. Show more

The police deployed a large contingent to stop the first speeding driver, as they reported. Shortly after 4 a.m., the man was driving a sports car at over 200 km/h on the A1 highway in the direction of Yverdon, violating numerous traffic regulations.

The police set up an interception system on the Vaud section of the highway. The speeding driver eventually drove off the highway between Rolle and Gland and onto a field. The car caught fire and the driver fled. After a short pursuit by a dog squadron, the police arrested him.

Luxury cars stolen in Zurich

At around the same time, a patrol on the A1 near Vilars-Ste-Croix noticed another sports car driving at excessive speed. In an attempt to stop it, the driver collided with a police vehicle at high speed. He was also arrested by the police.

Those arrested were an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old Frenchman. As it turned out, they had stolen the luxury-class cars in the canton of Zurich.

In addition to the theft and the traffic offenses, they have to answer to the courts for endangering the lives of police officers. The highway towards Geneva was closed during the police operations, the fire-fighting work and the investigation.