Valérie Dittli, a member of the Vaud State Council, is fighting back. More than three months after the publication of the Meylan report, she believes that her right to a hearing was not upheld.

Valérie Dittli, a member of the Vaud State Council, believes that her right to a hearing was not upheld. (File photo)

At the request of the State Councilor from the Center Party, a professor from the University of Geneva and another professor from the University of Zurich examined “whether the procedural safeguards arising from administrative law” were observed in the investigation of former cantonal judge Jean-François Meylan.

The legal opinion concludes that her right to a hearing was “seriously violated,” as Dittli explained in a personal statement on Friday. She invited the press to provide further details.

The Meylan Report was published on April 24. In particular, it revealed that Dittli had signed an agreement with the former president of the Rural Land Commission I, with whom she was in conflict.