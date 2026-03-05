EU name dispute: "veggie burger" ok, "vegan bacon" goodbye - Gallery In the EU, vegetarian products without meat may continue to be sold as "veggie burgers". Image: dpa (Symbolbild) Tofu sausage" is also permitted, but "vegan bacon" is not. Image: dpa (Symbolbild) EU name dispute: "veggie burger" ok, "vegan bacon" goodbye - Gallery In the EU, vegetarian products without meat may continue to be sold as "veggie burgers". Image: dpa (Symbolbild) Tofu sausage" is also permitted, but "vegan bacon" is not. Image: dpa (Symbolbild)

A compromise has been reached: burgers without meat may continue to be sold as "veggie burgers" in the EU. However, "vegan bacon", "tofu ribs" or "chicken" without meat must be renamed.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The dispute over product names in the EU has been settled by a compromise.

The names "veggie burger" and "tofu sausage" are therefore okay, but "veggie chicken" or "tofu ribs" are not.

Representatives of the EU Parliament and member states had previously negotiated for a long time.

The EU Parliament introduced bans on certain product names - including "veggie burger" - last year.

The bans were intended to protect both consumers and farmers. Show more

The names "veggie burger" and "tofu sausage" do not have to disappear from menus in the EU. This was agreed by negotiators from the EU member states and the European Parliament in Brussels, as participants in the negotiations confirmed to the German Press Agency. However, other vegetarian products may no longer be advertised as "veggie chicken" or "tofu ribs" in future.

The compromise still has to be formally adopted by the European Parliament and the European states. It is the result of lengthy negotiations. Last year, MEPs had proposed a ban on terms such as "tofu sausage", "soy schnitzel" or "veggie burger" for vegetarian products. This was justified on the grounds of protecting consumers and farmers.

End for vegetarian bacon, ribs and pork chops

Until now, typical names for meat products could also be used for plant-based alternatives. Following the agreement, this should now continue to be possible in principle. However, according to representatives of the Parliament, designations that refer to animal or meat species and individual cuts are taboo: for example, poultry, beef, ribs, shoulder, chops or bacon.

The compromise thus takes up the EU Commission's original proposal, which the European Parliament had significantly tightened up. Specifically, terms such as "steak", "schnitzel", "burger" and "sausage" should only be used for animal products. The EPP group, which also includes the CDU and CSU, had tabled the proposal in the EU Parliament. French MEP Céline Imart was responsible for the proposal.

Although German MEPs voted against such a ban in a first round of negotiations, with a few exceptions, there was still a sufficient majority in Parliament. The yes votes came mainly from right-of-center groups. However, for the provisions to come into force, a majority is also required among the EU member states. This was lacking.

Germany against ban

Germany had already spoken out clearly against a ban on veggie burgers. Federal Agriculture Minister Alois Rainer said in October that a ban would cause "incredibly high costs for the economy" as well as bureaucracy. "I stand for reducing bureaucracy, which is why I do not support this proposal." Anyone who buys a veggie schnitzel knows that it is not made from meat.

Consumer advocates and business representatives also reject the proposal. According to business representatives, Germany is the largest market for plant-based alternative products in Europe. Companies would have to rename products and may no longer be able to market them as easily.

According to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the production of vegetarian or vegan meat alternatives in Germany has risen in recent years to 126,500 tons in 2024 (latest available annual figures). This was more than twice as much as five years previously. The value of meat production was nevertheless many times higher (meat and meat products: 44.3 billion euros, meat alternatives: 647.1 million euros).

Association fears millions in losses in the event of a ban

Several retail companies, including Aldi Süd, Lidl and Burger King, also warned of economic damage in a joint letter last year. According to the letter, the familiar terms provide orientation and enable conscious purchasing decisions. A ban would make sales more difficult.

The Federal Association for Alternative Sources of Protein (BALPro) predicted considerable economic consequences for manufacturers of meat substitute products in the event of name bans. "Based on internal estimates and feedback from numerous affected companies, total losses of around 250 million euros can be assumed," the lobby and industry association announced in January. According to the report, costs would be incurred primarily because packaging would have to be redesigned and previous packaging destroyed, marketing and communication would have to be changed and companies would lose out on sales.

CDU MEP Peter Liese commented: "If a product is labeled vegetarian or vegan, then any reasonably intelligent person knows that it is not a meat product." The current EU project is actually primarily about fundamentally strengthening the role of farmers. Dutch Volt MEP Anna Strolenberg, who was involved in the negotiations, regretted how much time was spent on the name debate instead - and that although the term "veggie burger" is now not on the blacklist, numerous other words are. "That's a shame, because Europe should be supporting innovative entrepreneurs instead of putting new obstacles in their way."