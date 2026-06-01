After one year, a traditional Beck chain takes over in Oetwil am See ZH. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

After just one year, Stadt Land Brot is closing its branch in Oetwil am See ZH. According to the operator, the vegetarian concept was not economically viable. The Voland bakery will take over the location at the end of July.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stadt Land Brot is closing its branch in Oetwil am See at the end of June.

According to the operator, the meat-free concept did not generate enough sales.

The Voland bakery opens its 14th branch in the same location at the end of July. Show more

The Stadt Land Brot bakery is closing its branch in Oetwil am See after just one year. The branch closes its doors at the end of June. This brings the chapter of the successor to the long-standing Peter bakery to a close much earlier than planned.

Majority shareholder Fabian von Rechenberg explained the move to theTages-Anzeigernewspaper for economic reasons. The location was not profitable. The consistently meat-free range in particular had not met with enough demand from customers in Oetwil. In addition, the products tended to be too expensive for the region.

Meatless concept caused skepticism

Stadt Land Brot deliberately focuses on a small range of products and does not sell meat products for reasons of animal welfare. This concept works well at other locations, for example in Egg, where the company runs a bakery with a café. Supplying hotels, restaurants and cafés is also successful. In Oetwil, however, the offer has not been able to establish itself sufficiently.

The premises at Sternenkreisel will not remain empty for long. The Voland bakery will open its 14th branch there on July 30. A small gift is planned for the first 500 customers at the opening. Before then, the store will be redesigned in the company's typical style.

Voland produces all its breads, cakes and chocolates in Steg im Tösstal and supplies its branches from there. Meat sandwiches will also be offered again in the future. Only meat from Switzerland will be used.

Secret recipe lies in the safe

One of the company's best-known products is the multi-award-winning "Baumerfladen". The traditional pastry is made according to a closely guarded recipe. According to owner René Schweizer, this recipe is kept in a safe in Zurich. He prepares the spice mix and the dough himself.

The new branch will be open 363 days a year. There are currently no plans for a café.