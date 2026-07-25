Fourteen other people are currently being treated for injuries—several of them are in serious to life-threatening condition, police spokesperson Florian Nath said this evening. According to police, the incident occurred in the Tiergarten area near Potsdamer Platz. The CSD was subsequently called off. The circumstances remain unclear. Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) called it an “attack on our free and cosmopolitan society.”

According to initial reports, a white car was traveling along Ahornsteig, parallel to Lennéstrasse, around 10:00 p.m., as Nath explained. There, the driver struck several people—and may have run them over—before colliding with a tree. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

"We are working around the clock to track down the suspects," said police spokesperson Nath in a video posted on X. The police are on the scene with numerous officers and emergency responders. All visitors were asked to leave the area.

Is there any evidence of a possible motive?

The exact circumstances were still unclear at first. “At this point, we don’t know anything about any possible motives, the identity of the perpetrator, or anything like that,” said a police spokesperson. “None of this has been confirmed yet.”

Wegner stated: “This is an attack on our free and cosmopolitan society—following a peaceful and colorful Pride parade, the rally for a tolerant and peaceful Berlin was attacked in the most brutal way. Berlin is the city of freedom—and our freedom has been attacked in the most horrific way today.”

Berlin’s Senator for Urban Development, Christian Gaebler, warned against speculation about the circumstances behind the incident. When asked whether there were any indications of a political or criminal motive, the SPD politician said it was too early to comment on that at this time. He added that it would be better not to speculate just yet. “After all, it didn’t happen at the event itself, but actually in the Tiergarten.” That makes the situation even more confusing. Gaebler, who is standing in for Interior Senator Iris Spranger while she is on vacation, expressed his dismay over the incident.

Police officers illuminated the area between Potsdamer Platz and the south side of the Tiergarten Tunnel, according to a dpa reporter. They were searching for clues.

Hundreds of thousands of people had celebrated Pride in the capital. With their march, the organizers wanted to send a message of democracy, tolerance, and diversity. That evening, Sarah Connor was among the performers at the closing rally at the Brandenburg Gate. With a rainbow flag draped over her shoulders, she performed her songs for about half an hour.

After Sarah Connor’s performance, the stage program initially continued. A short time later, however, a host urged the crowd to leave the event grounds immediately, but in a calm and orderly manner. The word “Evacuation” appeared on a yellow background on the video screens at the Brandenburg Gate. Visitors were instructed not to head toward the Victory Column but to use the subway entrances at the Brandenburg Gate. The organizer also urged visitors on social media: “Please go home. The CSD has been canceled.”

According to a dpa reporter on the scene, visitors on the east side of the Brandenburg Gate were not initially informed of the situation. However, many were following the events and the news on their cell phones. The area directly in front of the Brandenburg Gate was cordoned off.