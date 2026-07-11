Following the devastating earthquake in Venezuela, which has already claimed 4,333 lives, authorities have announced plans to build temporary single-family housing units for those affected. According to Jorge Rodríguez, the newly appointed official in charge of the emergency shelters, families will be housed there while reconstruction efforts continue.

ARCHIVE – A young man sleeps in a shelter while rescue workers continue to search through the rubble following the earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela. Photo: Ariana Cubillos/AP/dpa/Archive photo

Nearly 18,000 people lost their homes in the devastating double earthquake. Many people are currently being housed in schools, which will have to be vacated in September when the new school year begins, said Rodríguez, the brother of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, at a press conference.

On June 24, two consecutive earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale struck Venezuela within just 39 seconds. The confirmed death toll surpassed 4,000 on Friday (local time)—and continues to rise. More than 850 buildings have collapsed or been severely damaged. Numerous buildings lie in ruins, particularly in the northern state of La Guaira on the Caribbean coast.