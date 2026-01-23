Following the devastating double earthquake in Venezuela, the government has drawn down $346 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to Acting President Delcy Rodríguez. The funds from Venezuela’s account with the IMF are to be used for reconstruction and to support affected families, Rodríguez announced on Telegram. She thanked IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva for her support, as well as all the institutions that made this step possible.

ARCHIVE – A young man sleeps in a shelter while rescue workers continue to search through the rubble following the earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela. Photo: Ariana Cubillos/AP/dpa

On June 24, two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale struck the South American country. The officially confirmed death toll now stands at more than 5,000. According to reports, 16,740 people were injured. Nearly 18,000 people are reported to have lost their homes in the disaster. Hundreds of buildings were damaged or completely destroyed.

Relations with the IMF Have Been Resumed

Venezuela and the Washington-based International Monetary Fund officially resumed relations in April after a seven-year hiatus. Relations had been frozen after the IMF—like the U.S. and other countries—recognized the opposition government led by Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate government in 2019, rather than that of President Nicolás Maduro.

Maduro was ousted in January by a U.S. military operation, after which the U.S. and other countries recognized the interim government led by Rodríguez, and a rapprochement with the IMF followed. Nevertheless, the Venezuelan government subsequently announced that it did not intend to take out any IMF loans for the time being.

As recently as mid-May—even before the earthquakes—Venezuela announced a comprehensive process to restructure its foreign debt. The Venezuelan government, which has been insolvent since 2017, owes approximately $170 billion abroad, which currently amounts to about 145 billion euros. According to an IMF estimate, the country’s annual economic output was most recently around $110 billion. By comparison, Germany’s GDP is 5.5 trillion dollars—roughly fifty times that amount.