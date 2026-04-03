Venice is now charging admission again for day visitors. Archivbild: dpa

The lagoon city was free for the first few months of the year. However, with the Easter holidays, day visitors now have to pay again. If you book in advance, you can get away cheaper.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Venice is charging day visitors again.

Visitors to the lagoon city will be asked to pay 10 euros.

Only those who book early - at least three days in advance - can get away with five euros. Show more

Venice has been charging admission again since this Friday: ten euros per day. Short-term visitors to the Italian lagoon city will be asked to pay again this year on a total of 60 dates until the end of July. Only those who book early - at least three days in advance - can get away with paying five euros. This means that the controversial regulation, which was originally only declared as a test, is now in its third season.

All day visitors have to pay admission - even if they are only in the alleyways around St. Mark's Square and the Rialto Bridge for a few hours. The last day to pay is July 26. That's more days than ever before: in the first year, the globally unique fee was due on 29 days, then on 54. But at least it won't be more expensive. Overnight guests remain exempt. However, they will have to pay a visitor's tax for each night.

Many still cheat their way around the entrance fee

Last year, more than 720,000 day visitors registered, which brought around 5.4 million euros (around 5 million francs) into the city's coffers. However, many still cheated their way around the contributo di accesso - that's the name of the fee in Italian. So far, there have been no particularly strict controls.

The money is intended to help better control mass tourism in the city with its many canals and palaces. Critics argue that the entrance fee will hardly deter anyone from coming to Venice: The city is expensive anyway. Approximately 50,000 people still live in the historic center today - fewer than the city has hotel beds.