Venice has earned more than five million euros this year from its admission fee, which is unique worldwide. The lagoon city in northern Italy reported more than 650,000 paying day visitors after this year’s paid admission season ended this weekend. The fee was typically ten euros. Next year, it may become even more expensive.

Officially, the entrance fee is still in a trial phase—even though hardly anyone doubts that the policy will become permanent in a city that has suffered greatly from mass tourism. At more than five million euros, revenue this year is at a record high. The exact figure is set to be released in the coming days. Last year, revenue totaled 5.4 million, compared to 2.2 million the year before.

Since April, day visitors have had to pay an admission fee on a total of 60 dates, regardless of how long they stayed in the city with its more than 150 canals. The standard fee was ten euros. Only those who booked early—at least three days in advance—paid just five euros. Tourists staying longer are exempt from this fee. However, they are then required to pay a lodging tax.

Mayor Raises the Possibility of Up to 50 Euros

For the rest of this year, day visitors can now enter the city free of charge. Next year, the fee will likely be reinstated, probably starting again on Easter weekend. The new mayor, Simone Venturini, has already hinted that it could become significantly more expensive in the future. The center-right politician proposed charging between 30 and 50 euros on certain dates. However, the decision does not rest solely with Venice. The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome would also have to approve it.

In 2024, Venice became the first city in the world to start charging an admission fee to visit the city, much like a museum. Critics argue that this does little to deter people from visiting St. Mark’s Square, the Rialto Bridge, and the many other attractions. So far, at any rate, visitor numbers have not declined. There are also constitutional concerns regarding an even higher admission fee: Experts believe that a fee of 50 euros could be interpreted as a restriction on freedom of movement.

Fewer than 50,000 residents—but millions of tourists

Venice is one of the European cities that earns a lot of money from tourism but also suffers greatly as a result. This is evident in the condition of some of the buildings, as well as in the large amount of trash. There are now significantly more hotel beds there than residents. Fewer than 50,000 people live in the historic center today—a far cry from the millions of tourists who visit every year from all over the world.