The Italian lagoon city of Venice has raised more than 2.4 million euros (2.32 million Swiss francs) with the first ever admission fee for day visitors. A total of 485,000 paying visitors were registered on the 29 days of the test phase.

The Italian lagoon city raised more than 2.4 million euros (2.32 million francs) with the entrance fee for day visitors.

This is the result of an initial official balance sheet published by the city administration on Friday. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro announced that a fee will also be charged on certain days next year. He did not comment on the amount or any other details.

The world's first test of this kind in a city suffering from mass tourism ended last weekend. It is already known that from next year, visitors will have to pay up to ten euros if the city on the Italian Adriatic with its many canals is particularly crowded. However, the "basic rate" is to be lower - possibly three euros. There are no reliable estimates of how many tourists have managed to avoid paying the fee.

In the first test phase, admission was generally charged at five euros between 8.30 am and 4 pm, mostly at weekends. You could get a QR code online and download it to your cell phone. Otherwise, there was a fine of up to 300 euros (around 290 francs) - but nobody actually had to pay that much. There were also a whole series of exceptions: Locals, hotel guests and children under the age of 14, for example, did not have to pay anything. And it should stay that way.

