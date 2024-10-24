ARCHIVE - In 2025, tourists will have to pay up to ten euros to be allowed into the lagoon city on the Italian Adriatic for a few hours. Photo: Christoph Sator/dpa Keystone

As of this year, Venice will be the first city in the world to charge admission to short-term visitors: previously five euros. In future, it will be up to twice as expensive.

Since this year, tourists have had to pay admission in Venice.

Now the city is doubling the fee from five to up to ten euros. Show more

In 2025, tourists will have to pay up to ten euros to be allowed into the lagoon city on the Italian Adriatic for a few hours. According to the city administration, the fee will also be charged more frequently - on a total of 54 days between mid-April and the end of July. This year there were only 29. Those staying overnight will remain exempt from the fee. However, hotel guests will still have to pay a tourist tax, as they already do.

This spring, Venice, with its many canals, was the first city in the world to ask day visitors to pay as they do in museums: Five euros were due between 8.30 am and 4 pm. A total of 485,000 paying visitors were registered between April and July. This generated revenue of more than 2.4 million euros. In future, those who book early will still be able to enter the city for five euros. However, those who wait until the last three days before their visit will have to pay twice as much.

Hotel guests, children under 14 and locals exempt

Payment is usually made by obtaining a QR code via the Internet before arriving in Venice and downloading it onto your cell phone. Anyone caught without a receipt theoretically has to pay a fine of up to 300 euros - although this was never applied during the test phase. All locals and children under the age of 14 are still exempt.

The influx of visitors has been causing major problems for the city for many years. Today, there are no longer 50,000 permanent residents living in the center with its hundreds of canals. Instead, there are more than 50,000 guest beds. On many days, it is almost impossible to get through the narrow streets around St. Mark's Square and the Rialto Bridge. You can see how tourism is taking its toll on some of the buildings. The revenue will therefore be used to renovate canals, streets and buildings in the future.

