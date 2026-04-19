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Whale rescue in livestream Vet defends herself: "Do the best for the whale!" +++ Activist: Timmy is in a good mood

Philipp Dahm

19.4.2026

The rescue attempt of Timmy the humpback whale stranded in the Baltic Sea is dragging on - the marine mammal weighing several tons is still in the bay off the island of Poel. Here is a livestream and the ticker for the animal welfare operation.

19.04.2026, 12:54

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • All about the attempt to save Timmy the humpback whale, who has been wandering around the Baltic Sea for weeks.
  • A net or tarpaulin is to be pulled under the whale and surrounded by pontoons. A tugboat will then pull the whale into the North Sea.
  • The timetable for the rescue operation is not public.
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  • 12.54 p.m.

    Tugboat almost there

    The tugboat Robin Hood is in Wismar, just off the island of Poel, where Timmy is to be rescued.

  • 12.15 p.m.

    Rescue should take place today

    "News5" reports that the vets are currently in consultation to make the rescue a reality today: they are discussing the exact procedure. It is also reported that the tugboat "Robin Hood" is on its way.

  • 11.40 a.m.

    Vet defends herself: "Do the best for the whale!"

    Criticism of the whale rescue by scientists and other experts has been rejected by the vet involved, Janine Bahr-van Gemmert: "These people didn't see the whale. We saw it on site."

    Scientists, experts from authorities and employees of non-governmental organizations agreed after a comprehensive examination that the whale needed rest and that further interventions would cause massive damage to the animal - see also entry 8.50 am.

    A work pontoon with an excavator and smaller escort boats approach the stranded humpback whale off the island of Poel yesterday, Saturday.
    A work pontoon with an excavator and smaller escort boats approach the stranded humpback whale off the island of Poel yesterday, Saturday.
    KEYSTONE

    The humpback whale is disoriented and so weak and damaged that it will not make the journey home. However, Bahr-van Gemmert and the rest of the team are convinced: "We are doing the best we can for the whale."

    Among other things, helpers had tried to check the animal's mouth. "They wanted to see if there was still a piece of net in the baleen," the vet continued. However, this was not successful. They also placed protective blankets with zinc ointment on the weakened animal's damaged skin.

  • 11.19 a.m.

    Activist: Timmy is in a good mood

  • 10.55 a.m.

    First the excavator has to get to work

    An excavator is currently working to create a channel for the humpback whale. No attempt can be made to attach the net, which is to be enclosed by pontoons and pulled away by a tugboat, before then.

  • 10.29 a.m.

    "It starts today"

    "It starts today," MediaMarkt founder Walter Gunz, who is co-financing the whale rescue, tells Bild."After the necessary examinations, the campaign to move him in the right direction will begin. We very much hope that he will cooperate as well as he has so far and realize that we want to help him."

    The 79-year-old explains that the animal has already become accustomed to the team: "Our whale whisperer Sergio Bamberen has already established great contact with him. The whale responds to him. Now we just need luck for the whole process."

  • 10.25 am

    Update from German broadcaster

    The Leipzig-based channel "News5" reports that a net is to be pulled under the whale today, with which it is to be towed to the Skagerrak and into the North Sea. It is even possible that it will be escorted into the Atlantic. It is also reported that Timmy moved slightly during the night.

  • 9.40 a.m.

    Why is Timmy white?

    To protect the humpback whale from the sun, cloths soaked in zinc ointment were placed on the animal's skin protruding from the water yesterday. This was supposed to heal the damaged skin. The ointment is still visible today.

    Timmy on April 19.
    Timmy on April 19.
    KEYSTONE
  • 9.20 a.m.

    This is how Timmy is to be removed from the sandbank

    According to earlier information from the initiative, the plan is to run a tarpaulin attached between pontoons - i.e. floating platforms - under the whale. This will be used to retrieve the whale from the shallow area and later transport it to the North Sea.

    The pontoons are to be pulled by a tugboat on a long line. According to measurements by the Ministry of the Environment, the humpback whale is 12.35 meters long, 3.20 meters wide and 1.60 meters high.

  • 8.50 a.m.

    Internal schedule will not be published

    Janine Bahr-van Gemmert, the small animal veterinarian involved in the private rescue attempt, remained silent yesterday at a press conference in Kirchdorf, Germany: The veterinarian, who runs a seal center on Föhr, initially did not want to say anything about the specific timetable for the whale's action.

    The background to this was that the team did not want to be under pressure from outside. Internally, there is definitely a timetable. "We are now well on track," said Bahr-van Gemmert. The team is now giving everything for the whale. But she also admitted: "We would like to be even faster."

    The fact that the rescue attempt is progressing slower than planned is mainly down to the authorities, the vet continued. "But it's very, very difficult because every step actually has to be approved." Everything that does not correspond to the planned concept has to be approved in writing. "And that delays it, of course."

    The entrepreneur and co-funder of the campaign, Karin Walter-Mommert, had previously criticized the fact that cooperation with the authorities was sometimes difficult. According to her, complex internal coordination would cause a lot of work.

    For example, the application of wipes with zinc ointment to treat the whale's skin problems had to be applied for and approved every day. Walter-Mommert and Mediamarkt founder Walter Gunz are financing the private rescue operation for the humpback whale.

  • 8.50 a.m.

    Ministry counters criticism

    A spokeswoman for the Ministry of the Environment in Schwerin rejected the "sweeping criticism of the authorities".

    "In principle, no approval is required for anything, so they have quasi freedom of action on site, but they just have to coordinate everything they intend to do with us, especially if they deviate from their original concept," she told dpa.

    She continued: "We are highly flexible, but of course there are limits." According to the spokeswoman, for example, guidelines apply to interventions directly on the animal - such as treatment with special ointments. "Our vets have to know about it and they have to be present."

    According to the spokesperson, the authorities are generally trying to coordinate quickly. For example, the veterinarian Jenna Wallace, who was brought in from Hawaii by the initiative, does not have a professional license in Germany.

    However, this problem was quickly resolved. She was granted a temporary permit to practise the veterinary profession. This is a special regulation for veterinarians from abroad.

  • 8.30 a.m.

    Disagreement on prospects of success

    Scientists, experts from authorities and employees of non-governmental organizations agreed after a comprehensive examination that the whale needed rest and that further interventions would cause massive damage to the animal. The humpback whale is disoriented and so weak and damaged that it will not make the journey home.

    Live stream included. Whale Timmy's rescue attempt drags on - transportation on Sunday at the earliest

    Live stream includedWhale Timmy's rescue attempt drags on - transportation on Sunday at the earliest

    Janine Bahr-van Gemmert, on the other hand, said that she and the other experts in the team were convinced that the rescue operation was the best solution for the whale. There is "a real chance (..) that it will make it". She also does not believe that the animal could starve to death due to a lack of food.

    "Of course, after two or three weeks you're no longer fit, but a humpback whale doesn't actually need food in winter." Especially in winter, a humpback whale does not usually eat much, the vet continued. "The main problem is that it hangs there in its prison."

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