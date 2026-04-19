11.40 a.m.

Vet defends herself: "Do the best for the whale!"

Criticism of the whale rescue by scientists and other experts has been rejected by the vet involved, Janine Bahr-van Gemmert: "These people didn't see the whale. We saw it on site."

Scientists, experts from authorities and employees of non-governmental organizations agreed after a comprehensive examination that the whale needed rest and that further interventions would cause massive damage to the animal - see also entry 8.50 am.

A work pontoon with an excavator and smaller escort boats approach the stranded humpback whale off the island of Poel yesterday, Saturday. KEYSTONE

The humpback whale is disoriented and so weak and damaged that it will not make the journey home. However, Bahr-van Gemmert and the rest of the team are convinced: "We are doing the best we can for the whale."

Among other things, helpers had tried to check the animal's mouth. "They wanted to see if there was still a piece of net in the baleen," the vet continued. However, this was not successful. They also placed protective blankets with zinc ointment on the weakened animal's damaged skin.