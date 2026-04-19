8.50 a.m.
Janine Bahr-van Gemmert, the small animal veterinarian involved in the private rescue attempt, remained silent yesterday at a press conference in Kirchdorf, Germany: The veterinarian, who runs a seal center on Föhr, initially did not want to say anything about the specific timetable for the whale's action.
The background to this was that the team did not want to be under pressure from outside. Internally, there is definitely a timetable. "We are now well on track," said Bahr-van Gemmert. The team is now giving everything for the whale. But she also admitted: "We would like to be even faster."
The fact that the rescue attempt is progressing slower than planned is mainly down to the authorities, the vet continued. "But it's very, very difficult because every step actually has to be approved." Everything that does not correspond to the planned concept has to be approved in writing. "And that delays it, of course."
The entrepreneur and co-funder of the campaign, Karin Walter-Mommert, had previously criticized the fact that cooperation with the authorities was sometimes difficult. According to her, complex internal coordination would cause a lot of work.
For example, the application of wipes with zinc ointment to treat the whale's skin problems had to be applied for and approved every day. Walter-Mommert and Mediamarkt founder Walter Gunz are financing the private rescue operation for the humpback whale.