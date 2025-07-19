  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

The latest on the infidelity at the Coldplay concert Video allegedly shows couple kissing, third woman is not an employee, CEO is on leave

Stefan Michel

19.7.2025

This video purports to show Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR chief Kristin Cabot kissing.
This video purports to show Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR chief Kristin Cabot kissing.
TMZ/X

A new video purports to show Astronomer CEO Byron and his HR boss Cabot kissing. The laughing "third woman", however, is not said to be an employee of the company. The CEO has since been placed on leave.

19.07.2025, 12:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The CEO of tech company Astronomer is on leave after the Kiss Cam caught him allegedly cheating on his wife at a Coldplay concert.
  • A newly surfaced video is now said to show the CEO and his HR boss kissing.
  • However, according to Astronomer - contrary to many reports - a third woman is not an employee of the company.
Show more

The web has spoken its verdict. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron is an adulterer. His punishment: social media stoning.

The net has spoken its verdict: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron is an adulterer. His punishment: social media stoning. Consequently, the media are producing the next chapters of the drama. New videos emerge and background stories turn out to be false.

The tech company Astronomer has now published several statements. It distances itself from the behavior of the accused executives and promises to investigate the events.

Video from the opposite perspective

People magazine TMZ has published a video clip showing Byron and Cabot kissing. The camera was behind them and they can sometimes be seen from the side - when they turn towards each other.

They are not clearly recognizable in the backlight of the lightshow, but their clothes, hair and posture suggest that they are indeed the couple who had previously only been seen embracing.

'Third woman' not an employee according to astronomer

And now to the mysterious third woman: blue News has also reported that the person blushing and laughing in the video also works in the "People" division, the HR department of Astronomer - more precisely, that it is Alyssa Stoddard, Senior Director People. As such, Kristin Cabot would be her superior.

This is not true, the company states in a press release. The third person is not an employee of the company. Of course, the damage has already been done - it will be difficult for her to escape the global pillory.

And finally, Astronomer announces that CEO Andy Byron is on leave and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is acting as interim managing director.

Intimate moment on the big screen. Company boss goes to a concert with an affair - then they get caught cold

Intimate moment on the big screenCompany boss goes to a concert with an affair - then they get caught cold

Filmed on a large screen. Company boss exposed with affair at concert - now the net is going crazy

Filmed on a large screenCompany boss exposed with affair at concert - now the net is going crazy

She laughs awkwardly. Who is the mysterious woman next to the affair couple?

She laughs awkwardlyWho is the mysterious woman next to the affair couple?