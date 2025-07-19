'Third woman' not an employee according to astronomer
And now to the mysterious third woman: blue News has also reported that the person blushing and laughing in the video also works in "People", Astronomer's HR department - more precisely, that it is Alyssa Stoddard, Senior Director People. As such, Kristin Cabot would be her superior.
This is not true, the company states in a press release. The third person is not an employee of the company. Of course, the damage has already been done - it will be difficult for her to escape the global pillory.
And finally, Astronomer announces that CEO Andy Byron is on leave and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is acting as interim managing director.
Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO given Andy Byron has been placed on leave.