This video purports to show Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR chief Kristin Cabot kissing.

A new video purports to show Astronomer CEO Byron and his HR boss Cabot kissing. The laughing "third woman", however, is not said to be an employee of the company. The CEO has since been fired.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The CEO of tech company Astronomer is out of a job after the Kiss Cam caught him allegedly cheating on his wife at a Coldplay concert.

A newly surfaced video is now said to show the CEO and his HR manager kissing.

However, according to Astronomer - contrary to many reports - a third woman is not an employee of the company. Show more

The web has spoken its verdict. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron is an adulterer. His punishment: social media stoning.

Consequently, the media are producing the next chapters of the drama. New videos emerge and background stories turn out to be false.

The tech company Astronomer has now published several statements. It distances itself from the behavior of the accused executives and promises to investigate the events.

However, the boss has already lost his job: Andy Byron has offered his resignation and this has been accepted by the Board of Directors, Astronomer announced on Saturday.

Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.



The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter

Video from the opposite perspective

People magazine TMZ has published a video clip showing Byron and Cabot kissing. The camera was behind them and they can sometimes be seen from the side - when they turn towards each other.

They are not clearly recognizable in the backlight of the lightshow, but their clothes, hair and posture suggest that they are indeed the couple who had previously only been seen embracing.

Astronomer CEO #AndyByron and HR Chief #KristinCabot were all over each other even when they weren't on the kiss-cam at the #Coldplay before getting caught in 4K.

'Third woman' not an employee according to astronomer

And now to the mysterious third woman: blue News has also reported that the person blushing and laughing in the video also works in "People", Astronomer's HR department - more precisely, that it is Alyssa Stoddard, Senior Director People. As such, Kristin Cabot would be her superior.

This is not true, the company states in a press release. The third person is not an employee of the company. Of course, the damage has already been done - it will be difficult for her to escape the global pillory.

And finally, Astronomer announces that CEO Andy Byron is on leave and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is acting as interim managing director.