The European Commission has rejected a citizens’ initiative calling for a law to ensure that video games remain playable once purchased. Instead, the Brussels-based authority wants to initiate a dialogue with the gaming industry and consumer representatives

Over a million gamers have signed a petition demanding that video games remain playable even after the end of their commercial support. (File photo)

The goal is to develop a joint code of conduct for handling the “end of life” of video games, according to a statement.

Gamers had demanded that video game publishers keep games playable even after the end of commercial operations. This stems from the widespread practice of operators shutting down servers that modern games rely on—rendering them partially or completely unplayable. The initiative had collected nearly 1.3 million signatures in support of its cause within a year.

Brussels Cites Copyright Laws

The European Commission justified its refusal to regulate these cases by law, citing, among other things, existing EU copyright laws. According to these laws, rights holders alone can determine the terms of use for their works.

The Brussels authority also stated that current EU consumer law already provides important safeguards for consumers’ economic interests. For example, video game providers must inform consumers about the contract term and the conditions for terminating the contract and, if necessary, provide compensation.