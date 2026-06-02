No time? blue News summarizes for you Bodycam footage of a police operation following a knife attack in Southampton is causing outrage in the UK.

The video shows 18-year-old student Henry Nowak dying on the ground after the attack - while the police officers did not help him, but instead handcuffed him.

The student shouts "I can't breathe" several times.

A serious police error in the UK has led to a debate about alleged reverse racism and right-wing propaganda.

The background to this is the conviction of a 23-year-old man for murder in Southampton to life imprisonment. The convicted man from the Sikh community had fatally stabbed a white 18-year-old student with a knife in December 2025 before presenting himself to the police as the victim of a racially motivated attack.

The 18-year-old student Henry Nowak was stabbed by 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa on his way home in December 2025. Digwa belongs to the Sikh religious community. When the police arrived at the scene, Digwa lied to the officers and explained that Nowak, who was white, had made a racist insult to him.

The bodycam footage shown during Digwa's trial showed how the arriving police officers believed the knife attacker and handcuffed the seriously injured victim. Although Nowak explained that he had been stabbed, the police officers replied: "Where? I don't believe it!"

In his final moments, Henry Nowak told police officers nine times “I can’t breathe” and four times that he had been stabbed.



In response police officer dragged him across the gravel, handcuffed and read him his rights.



It was the last thing Henry heard before he died. pic.twitter.com/nIPoPEgOWa — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 1, 2026

As can be seen in a harrowing bodycam video, the officers handcuffed the dying man even though he said several times that he had been stabbed and could not breathe. But he is not believed. He dies at the scene.

Justified criticism or propaganda?

Right-wing and conservative politicians were quick to point to efforts to combat racism as the cause of the blatant mistake. Liberal and left-wing politicians, on the other hand, sensed right-wing propaganda.

Nigel Farage, the right-wing populist leader of the Reform UK party, which is currently leading the polls in the UK, saw a reverse George Floyd moment. The case of the black man who was killed by police violence in the US metropolis of Minneapolis was a key moment in the Black Lives Matter movement. In a video appeal on the X platform, Farage denounced an alleged two-class culture "in which the rights and privileges of white people count for less than those of ethnic minorities".

Liberal Democrat MP Max Wilkinson responded by accusing Farage of "exploiting a tragedy to divide communities in the UK". This was "divisive, dangerous and fundamentally un-British", said Wilkinson.

Demonstrators attack officers at protest rally

Clashes broke out between demonstrators and police at a protest rally following the death of the student in police custody in Southampton, southern England. Several participants in the protest threw bottles, stones and garbage cans at officers, as a reporter from the AFP news agency reported on Tuesday. The demonstrators had gathered in front of a police station and then wanted to march through the city center, but were stopped by the police.

In Southampton, around 1000 participants demonstrated at a rally following the death of the student. Bild: AFP

The well-known far-right activist Tommy Robinson also spoke at the rally with around a thousand participants. He accused the police of treating white people "like second-class citizens".

Concerns about a new summer of riots

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the case as "terrible and shocking" and welcomed an announced investigation by the Inspectorate of Police Conduct (IOPC). He later said in a video message that he had seen the bodycam footage and described it as "shocking". As the father of a 17-year-old, he felt sick watching it, said the Prime Minister. There were now weighty questions to answer, not least how allegations of racism had influenced the decisions in the case.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said during a debate in the House of Commons that the investigation should be completed within three months. However, she warned that "this murder will lead to communities turning on each other." The victim's father made similar comments in court, as the British news agency PA reported: "We don't want his death to be used to create more division, hatred or tension."

Right-wing extremist Tommy Robinson, on the other hand, called for a spontaneous protest outside the police headquarters in Southampton in an angry video appeal. He raised fears of a new summer of riots. Robinson had played an inglorious role in fueling racist riots in the summer of 2024. Back then, England and Northern Ireland were rocked by violent riots for weeks. Around 2,000 people responded to the call by the early evening, as reported by the British news channel Sky News.

According to Mahmood, a police officer and his family have already had to relocate because he received death threats after being falsely linked to the incident.